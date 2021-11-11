Ferrari BR20, the only grand tourer with V12 in the world

Ferrari unveils a new and incredible one-off: the BR20. The model was designed and built on commission for a single customer and is added to the long list of customized cars of the Maranello company.

Developed starting from the GTC4Lusso, the only one Ferrari BR20 offers an elegant design and many unique features throughout the Ferrari range.

A tribute to the past

As the Maranello company underlines, the stylistic approach is reminiscent of the Prancing Horse coupes of the 1950s and 1960s. In particular, the proportions refer to V12 more iconic like the 410 SA and the 500 Superfast.

Compared to the GTC4Lusso from which it derives, thanks to the fastback line, the BR20 has a longer length of 7 cm. The rear bumper is a mix of sportiness and elegance, with the rear lights “collected” by the spoiler and the diffuser in carbon fiber which integrates the tailpipes designed specifically for this model.

The front has been redesigned with a new three-dimensional grille, while the headlights are thinner and are positioned lower than the GTC4Lusso. Also 20 “wheels with diamond finishes have been designed exclusively for the BR20.

As luxurious as it is fast

The team of designers headed by Flavio Manzoni he also involved the client in the interior design. The two rear seats have been removed to create more space in the passenger compartment and in their place a bench with oak and carbon fiber inserts has been created.

Obviously, i coatings they have been tailored down to the last detail. The seats are upholstered in Heritage Dark Brown leather and feature silver cross stitching embroidered on the shoulders.

Ferrari does not talk about the specs of the engine, but it is likely that there is the same under the hood 6.3 V12 of the GTC4Lusso. Able to deliver i 690 hp at 8,000 rpm, this the original GTC4Lusso can touch i 335 km / h and shoot from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.4 seconds unloading the power on the four-wheel drive.