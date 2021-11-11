Ferrari BR20: unveiled the new one-off with V12 engine

The best of current mechanics combined with stylistic elements typical of the 50s and 60s: these are the criteria, chosen by the individual customer who commissioned it, which gave life to the Ferrari BR20. The new one-off from Maranello pays homage to history without giving in too much to nostalgia, thanks to the Fastback setting of the two-door powered by the V12, whose power and price remain jealously guarded by the Special Projects Department. As well as the anonymity of the sole owner.

Ferrari BR20: characteristics

–

The new two-seater V12 coupé was developed on the basis of the GTC4Lusso, paying homage to some of the most iconic twelve-cylinder engines in Ferrari history, including the 410 SA and the 500 Superfast, in terms of philosophy and stylistic approach. Compared to the GTC4Lusso, the two rear seats have been removed to obtain a more dynamic line, emphasized by the approximately seven centimeters longer. The two-seater configuration of the passenger compartment was one of the main elements of the project, as it allowed the designers directed by Flavio Manzoni to imagine unprecedented proportions. A concrete example is the treatment of the rear overhang, aimed at creating a silhouette capable of emphasizing the new proportions of the car to the maximum. The solution adopted for the shape of the passenger compartment creates an effect similar to that of a pair of arches running lengthways, from the front pillars to the rear spoiler. The recesses on the back are functional to the creation of an aerodynamic channel whose outlet is hidden by the black rear band under the spoiler. It is a modern reinterpretation of the so-called flying buttresses that bind the BR20 both to the GT tradition of the Prancing Horse and to sports cars such as the 599 GTB Fiorano. Lower down, the round twin exhausts are also specific to the BR20. The carbon fiber details that dot the car underline the dynamic qualities and the level of performance that this 4 × 4 is able to offer.