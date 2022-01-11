Ferrari changes top management to accelerate on the electric

With the settlement took place last June of the new ceo Blessed Vineyard, sourced from STMicroelectronics (a microprocessor manufacturer), the Ferrari has laid the foundations for grasping the great changes taking place in the automotive sector. The Maranello company thus outlined a new organizational structure defined as “leaner and more agile”, which also coincided with the departure of some managers, who left the company shortly before Christmas, such as the chief technology officer (CTO), Michael Leiters, and production manager Vincenzo Regazzoni.

Among the different changes there is the establishment of a new area, called Product Development and Research & Development, which is crucial for the creation of new cars. It will be led by Gianmaria Fulgenzi, who fulfills the role of chief product development officer, after a career in Ferrari that began in 2002 and in which he held various roles in product development, production and, more recently, in Sports Management. , of which he was head of supply chain. Ernesto Lasalandra, appointed chief research & development officer, who joins Ferrari from STMicroelectronics, where he has gained over 20 years of experience in the hi-tech sector, will also be part of the same area. and Philippe Krief, who will be his deputy, has over 35 years of experience in the automotive sector.

By virtue ofimportance of digital and data management, the Digital & Data area in Maranello has the task of accelerating the transformation of the company. It will be led by Silvia Gabrielli, who has worked for Ferrari since 2019 and previously worked for Microsoft and other major digital companies. Davide Abate, previously head of technologies and at Ferrari since 2012, will be at the helm of the Technologies & Infrastructures division, with the aim of strengthening the collaboration between development and production. The Purchasing & Quality division (purchasing and quality) will be led by Angelo Pesci, also from STMicroelectronics, where he has gained over 20 years of experience in the procurement sector. Andrea Antichi, who has been with Ferrari since 2006, after having held the position of head of vehicle, is appointed chief manufacturing officer.