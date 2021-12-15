Ferrari, completed 306 laps on day 1 of the Abu Dhabi tests

Ferrari took to the track with Charles Leclerc, Antonio Fuoco and Robert Shwartzman on the first day of testing at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi where the teams are running on 18-inch Pirelli tires, tires that will officially come into effect next year in concomitance with the introduction of the new technical regulation.

The Monegasque, the Italian and the Russian took to the track completing a total of 306 laps (87 Leclerc, 146 Fuoco, Shwartzman 73 laps). Ferrari followed a double program today, in addition to the hybrid car (a modified SF90) with 2022 18-inch tires, the SF21 was also on the track. Tomorrow only Carlos Sainz will take to the track with the Red.

“These laps were useful in continuing to tune in to the size of the larger tires compared to those used up to this season – said Leclerc – The wheels are very large and the feeling behind the wheel is quite different. The team has collected important data that will be useful in the preparation of the 2022 car. Personally, this day helped me to continue my knowledge of these tires, even if I doubt that the sensations transmitted by this car will be similar to those of our next single-seater. since they will be conceptually very different cars“.

“Today I was able to drive the SF21 in the second part of the day and it was very nice – said Shwartzman – I was able to complete the program agreed with the team despite some red flags during the session and I also learned new things compared to the previous tests, such as the starting procedure. This was all very interesting. Overall I managed to be consistent in terms of pace in my runs and that was one of the goals. I thank the Scuderia for this opportunity and I want to continue working with the team hoping to have more chances to drive in the future.“.