Ferrari Daytona SP3 close up view at Mugello – Mondo Auto

Debut in front of the audience of Ferrari World Finals staged at Mugello for the new Ferrari Daytona SP3, the third car of the exclusive Icona del Cavallino project. If with the Monza SP1 and SP2 the concept of inspiration had been that of the great boats of the past, in this case we followed the trend of Sport Prototypes and in particular of the triumph at the 24 Hours of Daytona in 1967. The 330 P3, the 330 P4 but also the 512 S which represent historic cars from which the third Icon has drawn some elements without however wanting to lapse into a nostalgic effect. Thus was born a ‘Targa’ model to emphasize the emotional aspect even more and the link with the racing world, equipped with the most powerful V12 ever produced by Maranello. 840 hp at 9,500 rpm for a sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in just 2.85 seconds and a top speed of over 340 km / h.

From a stylistic point of view, the Ferrari Daytona SP3 shows itself with a monolithic effect of the volumes, although born from a balance of strong and sensual lines. The voluptuous fenders extend from the slashing front, in which the carbon fiber fins stand out, to the doors that integrate the air boxes, without exactly following the shape of the tire as regards the front. The rear ones instead embrace the car and extend towards the tail, particularly expressive, made with vertical blades: here in the upper part it is integrated the luminous signature that embraces the car across its entire width while in the upper part of the diffuser, in a central position, there are the two exhaust terminals. Through the wings opening doors, on which for the first time we find the Ferrari shield, available in both enamelled and hand-painted solutions, they allow you to enter an aeronautical-inspired cockpit, with seats that reflect the saddled mats of the Sport Prototypes and they are integrated directly into the frame. Here it is the pedal that moves with a command in the center of the seat. Thanks to the emptying of the volumes, the dashboard is light and enveloping, also thanks to the competition-style windshield that accentuates the sporty soul of the car. Behind the steering wheel there is a 16 ” curved display that shows all essential driving information while a polder has been placed between the rider and passenger to channel the flow of air when driving at high speeds with the roof open.

The use of composite materials with different solutions borrowed from Formula 1 made it possible to significantly lighten the car and lower the center of gravity, with the dry weight which is only 1485 kg. Important work was also carried out on the twelve cylinders, with the use of titanium connecting rods but also of a new material for the pistons. The pin coated in Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) then made it possible to reduce the coefficient of friction, to the benefit of performance and consumption. Only 599 copies will be produced Ferrari Daytona SP3, 100 more than the Monza at the unit price of 2 million euros. But don’t fool yourself too much, they have all already been sold.