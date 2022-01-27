Ferrari Daytona SP3: elected Most Beautiful Supercar 2022 in Paris

After having enchanted the Mugello audience where it was unveiled on the occasion of the world finals, the Ferrari Daytona SP3 collects its first, important, international recognition from Paris. It was in fact elected the most beautiful supercar of the year 2022, by a jury of experts who in parallel awarded the “Grand Prize of Design” to Flavio Manzoni. This is an award that the jury of the Paris International Festival reserves to the automotive designer who distinguished himself during the year for the originality, creativity and authority of his works. “These two very important awards unequivocally testify to the quality and excellence achieved by the work of the Ferrari Style Center, which I have the honor of directing, as well as the refinement of the formal research carried out on the Ferrari Daytona SP3” was the comment of the award-winning Manager of the Ferrari Style Center.

Features Ferrari Daytona SP3

Daytona SP3 is the third jewel of the Icona family, a family of limited editions capable of combining the immortal design of the racing cars that have made the history of Maranello with the modern technologies available. It will be produced in a limited series of 599 copies, already sold-out despite the exclusivity also imposed by the price list set at two million euros. After the Monza SP1 and SP2, inspired by the boats of the 1950s, Ferrari Daytona SP3 takes up the features of the legendary 330 P3 and P4 engaged in the golden age of the World Sport Prototypes, that of the late 1960s. Also noteworthy is the series of horizontal blades that characterize the rear, recalling a solution introduced with the Testarossa. Under the bodywork there is the 6.5-liter V12 signed F140HC, the most powerful internal combustion engine produced by Ferrari to date, capable of delivering 840 hp (10 more than the 812 Competizione and 30 compared to the Monza SP1 and SP2). The 7-speed double clutch transmission marks the rise of the power curve up to the maximum threshold of 9,500 rpm. Performance indicates 2.85 seconds in the 0-100 km / h sprint, 7.4 in the 0-200 km / h sprint and top speed over 340 km / h.