Ferrari Daytona SP3, immediately on target: it wins the Most Beautiful Supercar 2022 award

A pig in a poke, or almost. Even before it’s delivered Ferrari Daytona SP3 was elected the most beautiful supercar of the year 2022 . The jury of experts of the Paris Automobile International Festival , now in its 37th edition, awarded the prestigious prize to the Prancing Horse car. And awarded the director of the Ferrari Style Center Flavio Manzoni of the Grand Prize of Design.

The award rewards the sports car whose shapes and aesthetic beauty most impressed the jury, made up of influential personalities from the automotive world.

The new Ferrari Icona was presented alongside the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2. The car, in Targa version and limited edition, is inspired by the world of 1960s Sports Prototypes. The launch took place at the Mugello international racetrack, as part of the Ferrari World Finals 2021.

Unique style

The design of the Daytona SP3, which is part of the segment Icon of the Ferrari range, is based on the harmonious juxtaposition of contrasts: plastic and sensual surfaces alternate with decisive lines that recall the preponderant entry of aerodynamics in the design of racing cars of the 60s and 70s such as the 330 P4, 350 Can-Am and 512 S. Always from the world of Sports Prototypes comes the strong choice to equip it with car body of type License plate with removable hard top.

Flavio Manzoni, Ferrari Chief Design Officer, commented: “These two very important awards unequivocally testify to the quality and excellence achieved by the work of the Ferrari Style Center, which I have the honor of directing, as well as the refinement of the formal research carried out on the Ferrari Daytona SP3.“.

