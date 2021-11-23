Ferrari Daytona SP3 is already sold out – Mondo Auto

If I wanted to buy one Ferrari Daytona SP3, the latest ‘Icon’ presented by the Maranello brand, know that it is not a feasible option. Yes, because all 599 examples that will be built by the iconic car manufacturer they have all been sold, with a series of orders and selected customers who immediately dictated the stakes of production planning. Within 48 hours, therefore, the Daytona SP3 is already a completed project, not only in terms of design, but also in terms of sales: and it is proof that the special series, of any premium brand, are selling like hot cakes.

The car costs 2 million euros, and due to its particular position in the market, it was sold to all the owners of the other ‘Icona’, namely Monza SP1 and Monza SP2. The first 499 units therefore went to ‘trusted’ customers. The additional 100 cars were sold to ‘selected’ collectors among those who had shown interest in the car. The sales process was carried out prior to the official presentation. In fact, around 300 collectors invited by Maranello had previewed the car between 15 and 19 November, and it was in that context that the order sheet was filled in.

The Icona family is one of the pillars of the current and future Ferrari brand sales strategy. It is essentially the project that unites the past and the future of the brand. Other pillars of the strategy are hyper-performance sports cars and luxury grand tourers. But the time of the Cavallino’s first SUV is also approaching, and a full-electric one is also on the horizon. With the Icona, however, there will be an excellent profit margin thanks to the already existing mechanical base and the limited number of existing vehicles, which raises the price. Here it is the design that plays the fundamental role. And the Daytona SP3 is undoubtedly a car that exudes personality.