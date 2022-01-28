Ferrari Daytona SP3, is the most beautiful at the Automobile Festival – Current Affairs

For the jury of experts of the Automobile International Festival in Paris, the Ferrari Daytona SP3 is the most beautiful supercar of 2022. The jurors of the Festival, now in its 37th edition, in fact awarded the prestigious prize to the Prancing Horse car, as they the director of the Ferrari Style Center, Flavio Manzoni, was awarded the Grand Prize of Design, an award dedicated to the automotive designer who distinguished himself during the year for the originality, creativity and authority of his works.

The design of the Ferrari Daytona SP3, which is part of the ‘Icon’ segment of the Ferrari range, is based on the juxtaposition of contrasts: sinuous surfaces alternate with bold lines that recall the preponderant entry of aerodynamics into the racing car design of the years 60 and 70 like the 330 P4, 350 Can-Am and 512 S. Always from the world of Sport Prototypes comes the strong choice to equip it with a ‘Targa’ type body with removable hard top.

“These two very important awards – commented Flavio Manzoni, Ferrari Chief Design Officer – unequivocally testify to the quality and excellence achieved by the work of the Ferrari Style Center, which I have the honor of directing, as well as the refinement of the formal research carried out on Ferrari Daytona SP3 “.

The ‘Icon’ segment of the Ferrari range was born in 2018 with the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2, cars inspired by the racing boats of the 1950s which, with their victories in the Sport Prototype championships, contributed to making the brand enter the legend of motorsport . This line celebrates Ferrari history based on a design inspired by the timeless style of the most representative cars of the Maranello company, but strongly reinterpreted in a contemporary key, as well as on the use of the most innovative materials and technologies available today.