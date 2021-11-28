Ferrari Daytona SP3, Stephenson half satisfied – Auto World

The new Ferrari Daytona SP3 is the latest addition to the Icon line of the Prancing Horse, after the already famous Monza SP1 and SP2. As expected, the discussions around the new sports car of the Maranello car manufacturer started immediately: those who exalted the design of the car, those who criticized it, and those who finally got halfway there. Frank Stephenson is one of these: the famous designer offered his personal point of view regarding the aesthetics of the new Daytona SP3, highlighting the positive and negative aspects of the car.

Stephenson speaks clearly of a bold, extraordinary, even courageous Ferrari, but he refrains from calling it beautiful. “There are some elements about this car that they look like belittle that simple and beautiful design element – comments the designer – It’s almost a jumble of different things spread over the whole machine ”. Stephenson, with a past at the head of Ferrari’s design division, spares no criticism of the exterior of the new Daytona SP3, which juggles numerous styles, references and design elements: judge the front grille dull and indistinct, and the strips leading to the vents on either side a bit exaggerated. Criticisms also aimed at daytime running lights, with the headlights that, according to him, could have been made much better from an aesthetic point of view.

Even the mirrors they were not particularly popular for Stephenson, who instead appreciated the air intakes that suck the air from the front fenders and in the door, defined adorable. In short, the general balance is half satisfactory: a car not entirely successful, but not even a disastrous one. “The first time I saw this car I said ‘Wow!’, But I’m not sure it’s beautiful – concluded Stephenson – It still remains a splendid Ferrari, but I don’t see it as the definitive and beautiful Ferrari we know ”.