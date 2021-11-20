Ferrari Daytona SP3, the € 2 million racing car that is already sold out. Features and photos- Corriere.it

The 599 units have already been reserved. The most powerful 840hp engine ever

Flavio Manzoni, head of the Ferrari design center, called it such an attractive winking car. A car that has elevated the very concept of exclusivity. The new Ferrari Daytona SP3 is certainly exclusive: 599 models (one hundred more than the SP1 and SP2 Monza) sold to as many buyers at a price of 2 million euros (including taxes). Waiting times? End 2022 for the delivery of the first models, between 2023 and 2024 for all the others.

The third chapter of Icona Inspired by the 330 P4 which, in 1967, dominated the 24 Hours of Le Mans, monopolizing the podium and returning the world title to Ferrari (thanks also to the victory in Monza) after years of Ford domination in the prototype championship, the Daytona SP3 represents the new chapter of the Icona project, which began in 2018 with the launch of SP1 and SP2 Monza. The engine, a V12 with 840 horsepower and 9500 rpm, is the most powerful in Ferrari history, explains the commercial director of the Maranello-based company, Enrico Galliera. Daytona SP3 an exciting work of art. Not a leap back into the past, it does not refer to an iconic model, but rather to an iconic concept, making it current. This explains the decision to create a pure, non-electric car that restores the pleasure and excitement of driving.

Modern forms, historical inspiration The architecture, continues Galliera, derived from the LaFerrari, with materials also used in Formula 1. The Daytona SP3 with removable roof can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.85 seconds and from 0 to 200 in 7.4. The maximum speed exceeding 340 km / h, the dry weight of 1,485 kg. The design of great aesthetic impact, with voluminous fenders, compact cabin, almost dramatic waisted shapes. a car without active aerodynamics – continues Manzoni -, but there are “chimneys” on the side that load the air from below and then expel it in the rear. A rear that, like that of the Monza, wants to be monolithic and create a volume effect. The taillight a hidden light strip.

Interiors The enveloping interior cabin, in pure Ferrari style. The seat – an electric blue cloth combined with the red typical of 1960s racing prototypes – glued to the car. The flexible pedal set. The display (13-inch) and the dashboard offer an open view and greater driving involvement. But all the design is inspired by the past, albeit in a modern key – continues Manzoni -. For the first time, however, we had the opportunity to think in reverse, starting from the design. Purity and beauty of the line are the hallmarks of the Ferrari Daytona SP3 which, like the SP1 and SP2, is not a car designed only for a garage, but to be shown all over the world. Anyone who owns a Ferrari, says Galliera, wants to drive it, wants to show it. He wants to enjoy it.

The return to the World Endurance Championship The launch of the Daytona SP3 – the undisputed star of the Ferrari World Finals scheduled these days at the Mugello circuit – somehow anticipates the great return of the prancing horse team in the endurance championships expected in 2023, 50 years after the last participation. at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

