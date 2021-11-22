Ferrari Daytona SP3, the new Icon is born with 840 HP V12

There is always a great emotion when Ferrari presents its new car. And if this supercar is a special limited edition model of the “Icona” family, it soon becomes clear that it is a car destined to leave its mark. Let’s talk about the new Ferrari Daytona SP3, a supercar inspired by the world of 1960s Sports Prototypes. The presentation took place at the Mugello international racetrack, as part of the 2021 Ferrari World Finals. The “Icona” series was born in 2018 with the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2, cars inspired by the racing boats of the 1950s. A few years later, the Daytona SP3 arrives, destined to become a new benchmark. They will be built alone 599 specimens already all gone sold. The price? 2 million euros.

TRIBUTE TO THE PAST

As previously mentioned, Ferrari drew inspiration from the racing cars of the 1960s to create the design of its new supercar. The cabin with the wraparound windshield of the Daytona SP3 takes on the appearance of a dome set in a sensual sculpture whose fenders, equally sinuous, emerge decisively. The general balance is emphasized by the monolithic aspect of the volumes that communicate the manufacturing ability typical of the Italian bodywork. The sensation is that of being in front of an object where the fluidity of the masses is combined with more incisive surfaces in order to create that aesthetic balance that has always characterized the history of the Maranello company. The 330 P3 and P4 that were the protagonists of the 1967 Daytona 24 Hours were the inspiration for the Prancing Horse technicians. Also from the world of Sports Prototypes comes the choice to equip the car with one “Targa” type bodywork with removable hard top. The rear-view mirrors are located forward of the doors, another strong reference to the Sports Prototypes of the 1960s.

Obviously, there has been a great deal of care in the development of aerodynamics. New components, such as the extraction chimneys on the bottom, make the Daytona SP3 the most aerodynamically efficient Ferrari without active appendages produced to date. Among the most interesting solutions adopted to achieve the goal of maximum aerodynamic efficiency, that of integrating the air boxes into the wingspan doors. Choice that allows you to channel the air towards the radiators on the side. The surface of the door helps manage the flow of air from the wheel well. Then we note the “flattened” front which is characterized by the presence of small fins at the ends of the bumper that allow to improve the aerodynamic flow. In the back, characterized by the presence of horizontal lines that make the look even more particular, we find a huge carbon extractor. The tailpipes have been positioned higher just to make room for the extractor. The bottom of the supercar has been carefully studied with the aim of increasing the aerodynamic load as much as possible. Also for the interior, the Ferrari Daytona SP3 draws inspiration from Ferraris such as the 330 P3 / P4, the 312 P and the 350 Can-Am. We find a minimal design, leather and carbon fiber finishes and seats integrated into the body. To remind us, however, that this is a modern car, the presence of digital instrumentation.

ENGINE V12