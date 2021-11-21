Ferrari Daytona SP3: the new Prancing Horse Icon with the V12 engine

It pays homage to the look of the ancestors of the late Sixties engaged in the World Sports Prototypes Championship. 840 hp engine, top speed over 340 km / h: 599 units will be produced for two million euros each, all already purchased

The third jewel of the Icona project materializes in the new Ferrari Daytona SP3, unveiled this morning in the Florentine setting of Villa Cora a few days after the unveiling of the one off BR20. The Daytona SP3 will be produced in a limited series of 599 units, already sold-out despite the exclusivity also imposed by the price list set at two million euros. There is no future without memory, so much so that the Icona project involves the reinterpretation of models that have made the history of Maranello without leaving room for nostalgia, but rather for technical solutions to be transferred to the production models. After the Monza SP1 and SP2, praising the boats of the 50s, Ferrari Daytona SP3 pays homage to the design of the legendary 330 P3 and P4 engaged in the golden age of the World Sports Prototypes, that of the late 1960s. The choice of the “Targa” type bodywork with removable hard top is also inspired by the world of racing. Production will begin in 2022, with first deliveries expected by the end of next year.

Ferrari Daytona SP3: engine – The homage to the Ferrari heritage starts with the naturally aspirated V12 engine used on the 812 Competizione, but relocated to the central-rear position to optimize the intake and exhaust layout, as well as fluid dynamic efficiency. The result is the 6.5-liter V12 marked F140HC, the most powerful internal combustion engine produced by Ferrari to date, capable of delivering 840 hp (10 more than the 812 Competizione and 30 more than the Monza SP1 and SP2). The technical and performance improvements are enhanced by the sound obtained through targeted interventions on the intake and exhaust, with the 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox ready to mark the rise of the power curve up to the maximum threshold of 9,500 rpm. Particular attention was paid to reducing the weight and inertia of the engine through the adoption of titanium connecting rods, which guarantee a 40% lightening compared to steel, and the use of a new material for the production of the pistons. The pin coated in Diamond-Like Carbon (Dlc) allows to reduce the friction coefficient, to the benefit of performance and consumption. The former indicate 2.85 seconds in the 0-100 km / h sprint, 7.4 in the 0-200 km / h and maximum speed exceeding 340 km / h.

Ferrari Daytona SP3: exterior – Sophisticated lines with a vaguely retro flavor, moreover free from any type of active element. The reference to the past is evident in the dome shape of the windshield that wraps the passenger compartment set in the silhouette of the bodywork. This shows the muscles at the height of the fenders to taper near the wingspan doors which, thanks to the integrated air box, channels the air towards the radiators. The surface of the door helps to manage the flow of air coming from the wheel well, with a solution inspired by that used on the Ferrari 512 S of 1970. The forward position of the mirrors, placed above the front wheels, is also another strong reference to the Sport Prototypes Sixties, in addition to having an aerodynamic value by reducing the impact on the flow directed to the air intakes of the doors. The Daytona SP3 nose is characterized by various aesthetic elements functional to aerodynamics, such as the double air vents on the hood of the S-Duct system, which is doubled compared to the solution introduced on the F8 Tributo. The bumper incorporates a generous grille, framed by two pillars on which horizontal blades delimited by the outer edge of the bumper stand out. The optical groups are characterized by a movable lid that recalls the typical retractable headlights of vintage super sports cars. The tapered cockpit layout gently folds to the rear showing the end of the naturally aspirated V12, ending towards the rear where a series of horizontal blades, vaguely inspired by those of the Testarossa, completes the structure of the rear. The rear lights are obtained from a horizontal light bar arranged under the spoiler and hidden in the first row of blades. A little further down, the pair of exhausts rests on the top of the diffuser in a central position, completing a pattern that tends to optically enlarge the car.

Ferrari Daytona SP3: interior – The minimalist interior setting is also inspired by the Ferrari 330 P3 / P4. The refined and refined environment aims to offer comfort and refinement worthy of a modern Gran Turismo. The characteristic saddled mats that served as seats and were applied to the chassis of the Sport Prototypes have been transformed, obtaining two modern and unexpectedly comfortable seats. The door panels are also covered with the same material as the two seats, making the dashboard seem almost a floating element inside the passenger compartment.

Ferrari Daytona SP3: AERODYNAMICS – The Daytona SP3 was born with the aim of combining the performance provided by Maranello’s most powerful V12 with exclusively passive aerodynamics, but particularly efficient. The increase in performance has in fact entailed an increase in the heat to be disposed of and therefore a worsening of the cooling specifications of the engine fluids. To keep the aerodynamic development opportunities of the front end intact, the focus has been on increasing the efficiency of the ventilation and cooling systems. The developments involved the intake hood, the evacuation opening on the bottom of the car and the inlet of the conveyor, optimized to avoid excessively increasing the size of the front radiators. Particular attention was paid to the development of the sides, which benefited from the unprecedented layout and positioning of the radiators, moved towards the center of the car. This arrangement laid the foundations for the integration of the side conveyors in the doors: an unprecedented solution that made it possible to create the radiator inlets in a very advanced position. Thanks to this, it was possible to exploit the volume of the mudguard to create the inlet aimed at receiving a fresh and particularly effective flow for cooling the oil radiators. The most important development work from a downforce point of view concerned the rear spoiler. To correctly distribute the aerodynamic load between the front and rear, the opportunities created by the repositioning of the engine intake and the redesign of the headlight were fully exploited, which made it possible to extend the spoiler to embrace the entire width of the car. There spoiler surface it has been extended as much as possible not only in the transverse direction but also towards the rear, to increase the vertical load without penalizing the drag. The most innovative solution is represented by the two slits placed near the rear. These are the so-called fireplaces, which expel the air collected from the bottom and conveyed towards the spoiler through a vertical duct. To complete the aerodynamic development of the Daytona SP3, the expansion of the rear diffuser has been increased both vertically and transversally thanks to the installation of the tailpipes in a raised central position.

Ferrari Daytona SP3, Technical sheet – Motor: V12 65 °; total displacement 6496 cc; maximum power 618 kW / 840 Hp at 9250 rpm; maximum torque 697 Nm at 7250 rpm; maximum speed 9500 rpm.

Dimensions: length 4686 mm; width 2050 mm; height 1142 mm; pitch 2651 mm; dry weight 1485 kg; dry weight / power ratio 1.77 kg / hp; weight distribution 44% front, 56% rear; tank capacity 86 liters.

Tires and rims: front 265/30 ZR 20; rear 345/30 ZR 21.

Transmission and gearbox: 7-speed F1 double clutch gearbox.

Electronic controls: Esc; Performance Abs / Ebd; F1-Trac; e-Diff 3.0; Scm-Frs; Ssc (Side Slip Control) 6.1.

Performance: maximum speed exceeding 340 km / h; acceleration 0-100 km / h 2.85 seconds; acceleration 0-200 km / h 7.4 seconds

