Ferrari | England | He bought a sports car for $330,000, left the dealership and crashed it three kilometers away | EC Stories | NMR | WORLD

Just 3 kilometers after leaving the dealership with his new and luxurious Ferrari, the owner of a supercar, for which he paid around 330 thousand dollars, caused an accident in which he was unharmed, but his vehicle was not.

The images shared by the police of Derbyshire Roadsat United Kingdomshow the brand new red machine almost destroyed in the front as a result of the crash.

“Derby. April 1st. The driver bought a ferrari this morning and crashed it after driving it less than 2 miles. No injuries. #DriveToArrive”noted the Derbyshire Roads Police Unit on Twitter, according to the Mirror.

The owner of this Italian vehicle was unharmed, but the joy and expression of pride were erased from his face after seeing his sports car damaged after colliding on the main road of Derby, a motorway prepared for heavy-duty vehicles.

Derby is home to one of the most important railway stations in England, the newspaper said.

After the publication, netizens did not wait to react to this accident. “

“How mortified you would be. That’s going to require a bit of fixing.” said a network user.

“Good to hear no injuries, but maybe too much power for this driver.” pointed out another, questioning the skill of the car’s owner.

“Further proof that these cars shouldn’t be on the roads! Too powerful for ordinary drivers! Formula 1 drivers have years of driving experience behind them!”expressed another indignantly.