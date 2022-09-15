Ferrari entered the era of SUVs and did it through the front door

Although it is not nice for lovers of sports cars, conceptually the Purosangue should be framed within the SUV, or in any case, “Super SUV”

At Ferrari they prefer to say that it is not an SUV. At some point it was said that they would call it a FUV, a Ferrari Utility Vehiclebecause they did not want to associate the brand with a vehicle in that segment, which, no matter how sought after in the world, is the opposite of a Ferrari.

This Tuesday, the 13th, the Ferrari Purosangue was officially presented, and from the name onwards, it can be said that, although it may seem so, it really it has nothing of SUV.

It is not as big as expected, it is less than 5 meters long and barely more than 2 meters wide, and it is only 1.60 meters tall, but it weighs 2,173 Kg and it has enough clearance to pull off an asphalt road with no problem. In dimensions it should be an SUV, but in dynamics, it really does not look like one.

The Purosangue does not reach 5 meters in length and barely exceeds 2 in width. It’s low and has good ground clearance, with a weight distribution of 49% front and 51% rear

There are those who say that it is a Ferrari 812, the model launched to celebrate the brand’s 70th anniversary in 2017, but higher. It could also be said that it is a ferrari rome by its lines, especially the front. Any resemblance is valid, by mechanics or design.

Precisely the powertrain is what will make this vehicle very special if you want to classify it as an SUV. Its engine is powerful 6.5-liter V12 that is capable of delivering 725 hp when touching 7,750 RPM. Thanks to the integral traction and the wonderful torque of those 12 cylinders at 65°, it is 716 Nm with which it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds, and reaches a top speed of 310 km/h. The sound does not need to be described, it is “music” to the ears of sports car lovers. The transmission is 8 gears, the changes are made with paddles behind the wheel and allow to change in 200 milliseconds.

The location of the 6.5-litre V12 engine is almost central as it is tucked inside the cabin to carry the weight further back

The Purosangue is different in many more aspects that are worth knowing. The balance of weight distribution is one of them, since despite having a front engine, it is surprisingly spread over 49/51 between both trains. This is because the engine is located almost inside the passenger compartment, but it is its design that allows that, even in that position, it does not interfere at all in a comfortable and spacious cabin for four passengers. This is not a 2 + 2, where the two rear seats are small as in almost all Ferraris. It is a well-defined 4-seater with a remarkable habitability for all.

Even so, weight distribution can be achieved by moving the gearbox to the rear axle, like Formula 1 cars. It also contributes to this excellent weight distribution ratio, having lowered the center of gravity with a completely carbon fiber roof. The high areas of a bodywork are always those that unbalance the dynamics of a car, and if it is a sports car, this is of fundamental importance.

The rear doors are “suicide” style, but Ferrari solved the dangers of the system with an electric drive to both open and close them.

Technologically, Ferrari has also equipped the Purosangue with the latest iterations of the vehicle Dynamic Control, introduced in its highest performance sports cars, including four-wheel independent steering and ‘evo’ ABS with 6-way Chassis Dynamic Sensor. In this vehicle, the system will make its world debut. Ferrari Active Suspension Systemwhich is concerned with controlling body roll in cornering as well as tire contact patch in high-frequency undulations.

In terms of design, it is obvious that the back doors do not have the conventional opening, but They are from the system known as suicide doors. But Ferrari has thought of everything and these doors, which open the other way around the front ones, are electrically poweredwhich completely reduces the risk of accidents that gave the system such a “bad name”.

“A car thought beyond the driver”, says Ferrari, and it can be clearly seen on the dashboard with an exclusive section for the passenger

Finally, a board that is divided into two clearly differentiated sections. On the driver’s side, everything that the driver must have at hand and under control, and on the passenger’s side, another surface with a screen that allows access to the rest of the vehicle’s functions. It is the best synthesis of the car. Probably the second feature that is distinctive compared to other Ferrari. If the most striking is that quality of crossover or SUV, the second is that the car was not intended for the duct only.

Only Ferrari can make a vehicle that is unlike any other, break the established molds and create a new category, and it did. Perhaps that is why it is justifiably called “Thoroughbred”.

