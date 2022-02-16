Ferrari F1 2022, the presentation of the new F1-75: the previews – Corriere.it

Juventus John Elkann, Inter Milan Mattia Binotto, the Ferrari F1-75 from Milan. Red and black for a top-ranking livery, vaguely similar to that of the 641 that disputed the 1990 World Cup. Those who have seen it tell of a rampant look, with some nocturnal touches, especially on the wings. Who designed it aware of having chosen an aggressive philosophy.

We will know more tomorrow when the new Ferrari, with a name in homage to Maranello’s eldest daughter, the 125 S dated 1947, will be unveiled. The ritual, a classic of winter, condenses hopes, fears and emotions, diluted on the web, according to fashion and convenience that eliminate any real and close encounter. However, a highly anticipated event, set less than a week before the first, highly armored tests in Barcelona (23-25 ​​February). Unlike other teams, if nothing else, it will be a true first viewing. That is to say of a car very close to the one that will go on the track and not of a mannequin, exhibited for the record.



A Prancing Horse with surprising shapes, indicating an aerodynamics that is as unprecedented as it is original, both in terms of lines and proportions. That it goes fast right away matters relatively less than in the past: the important thing is that it grows very, well and quicklyas it requires the weaning of a completely new object, bearer of potential to be discovered in the span of six days of work on the track, between Spain and Bahrain where the second test session is scheduled a week later (10 -12 March) and the first GP of 2022 (20 March).



he notes the basic recipe, dictated by a revolutionized regulation: wider tires, weight increase, simplified appendages to facilitate overtaking, ground effect. All to be applied to a car with a long gestation, to be verified on the highly advanced Maranello simulator. A very sophisticated technological tool, now capable of making a difference for better or for worse in terms of data truthfulness. The dominant idea: to explore without fear and then modify, optimize with criteria that are in turn reformulated. The fact of arriving from a long critical period seems to have generated a push towards the extreme, with the certainty of having found the power necessary to push since the first chapters of the season.

The power units will be the sure protagonists in the coming months and here the rumors suggest that the steps forward have been made and how, even risking something on the reliability front at the beginning of the championship. Will the horses found at the stall be enough? Nobody knows. Not even at Mercedes, Honda and Renault where they have also invested energy and money on the development of engines that use petrol containing 10% ethanol. Greener but penalizing on the power front. Estimated loss: about 20 hp, to be recovered by solving a puzzle because the greater weight and the new aerodynamics can greatly affect fuel consumption. Which leads to the pilots, whose role will be crucial in optimizing and understanding; to indicate to the technicians, to push very rigid and very fast machines in the curves from high gears, less willing to forgive a mistake. In this sense the couple Charles Leclerc-Carlos Sainz provides several guarantees. They get along well and go strong. They both know what it’s like to work for a heavy team, using your right foot. Both, remember it better, are looking for gratifications from the roll of honor, they are in a hurry to dominate the scene. Given the colors of the new shirt, a hurry from the devil.