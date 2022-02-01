Ferrari: F1-75 – F1 Team – Formula 1 on track in 2022

It will be called F1-75 the new born of Ferrari, that in 2022 will try to bring the Prancing Horse back to the top of the Formula 1 world. After a 2020 to forget and a defined last season of “transition” and finished with third place in the harpooned constructors’ standings in the last GPs, ahead of McLaren but far from the dominators of the season, Mercedes and Red Bull, Ferrari is chasing redemption. The highly symbolic name refers to the 75th anniversary of the birth of the Maranello team, founded by Enzo Ferrari in 1947. In recent years, the red has often gone into names linked more to the tradition of the brand and to special occasions than to related references. the solar year in progress, as it had frequently happened at the beginning of the new millennium, starting with the iconic F1-2000. A ‘superstitious’ curiosity in this regard: 2000 was also the penultimate year in which a car from Maranello has been marked F1. The last time was in 2006, with the 248 F1. In that case, the World Cup was only touched. Historical courses and appeals.

If last year the car drove by Carlos Sainz And Charles Leclerc it had been the SF21 (clear reference to 2021), before it we can remember the SF1000, renamed to celebrate the 1000 GP season in F1, but also the SF90, and the two SF 70s and then 71Hs. These last two, in the two-year period 2017-2018 were the two cars that most of all came close to breaking the fast of world titles that has plagued Ferrari since 2008. In the video presentation of the new name, published on the team’s social accounts, it was also confirmed the date of presentation of the car, which will be the next February 17. At this point, therefore, the wait is all to see what will be the car with which the team principal Mattia Binotto will try to bring the Scuderia back up. Also for him – who for several seasons has been calling for the advent of the new technical regulation as a crucial turning point to close the gap from the top – the championship that will start in March risks being decisive.

“Formula 1, with its spirit of competition and innovation has always been fundamental for Ferrari, and has played a leading role in the development of our road cars. – said the President John Elkanncommenting on the choice of name – so this year, in which we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the first release of one of our cars from the factory gates, we have decided to honor that spirit by calling our car 2022 F1-75 ″.