Ferrari F8 N-Largo Spider, the signature of Novitec – Mondo Auto

After putting his hand to the standard F8 Tributo with a very exclusive tuning, Novitec has decided to give life to its own personal interpretation of the version Spider of the Ferrari sports car. The German company has decided to apply the same bodykit that had distinguished the standard F8 Tributo, nicknamed N-Largo to the open-air variant of the F8 Tributo: the production of this special version of the F8 Tributo Spider will be limited to 15 specimens, each of which features a series of extremely distinctive specifications.

Starting with the bodywork: all panels were in fact custom designed and characterized by accents in carbon fiber. The front and rear fenders, in addition to being wider, have integrated air intakes, while the bumpers have been redesigned and are now more angular. Numerous elements in carbon fiber also stand out, from the rear spoiler to the side mirrors inspired by those of Formula One. Elsewhere, to distinguish this Ferrari F8 N-Largo Spider there are Novitec NF10 NL forged rims built by Vossen, which measure 21 “at the front and 22” at the rear. Aesthetically speaking, Novitec offers customers a wide range of colors available for the exterior livery and interior finishes. The whole obviously will have a extremely high cost, even if the German tuning company has not specified what the selling price will be for each of the 15 units produced.

Clearly, the changes made by Novitec are not limited to the aesthetic aspect of the F8 Tributo Spider, but also extend to the engine: thanks to the N-Tronic module, in fact, the 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 that equips the supercar of the Prancing Horse is capable of unleashing up to 807 hp of maximum power and 903 Nm of torque, or 97 hp and 133 Nm more than the specifications of the original F8 Tributo Spider. Thanks to this surplus of power, the car is able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.6 seconds, and reach a maximum speed exceeding 340 km / h.