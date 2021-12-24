Ferrari for cinema: films and TV series with the supercars of the Cavallino – Mondo Auto

On large and small screens, it often happens to see the protagonist driving fantastic cars. Often these supercars act as silent supporting actors and in some cases become true icons while acting only with the sound of their engine. Among the car manufacturers globally Ferrari can boast several films and TV series in which the Cavallino jewels show off elegance, design and power. On the occasion of the Christmas holidays, the car manufacturer from Maranello has created a watchinglist, a list of TV series and films featuring some of the most iconic Reds. We have decided to select a few, offering you some interesting ideas to spend your holidays with a little adrenaline and a nice Ferrari in front of your eyes.

The list of films in which the Cavallino cars appear is really long but among the many films we also find, for example, a 007: the year is 1995 and to give James Bond the face it was still Pierce Brosnan who in GoldenEye engages in a chase on the winding streets of Monte Carlo against Xenia Onatopp (played by Famke Janssen). The British secret agent is behind the wheel of his Aston Martin DB5 while the woman drives a red Ferrari F355 GTS in the Targa version, powered by the iconic V8 placed in the rear position capable of delivering 380 hp at 8250 rpm for a speed maximum speed of 295 km / h. Curious that another F355 appeared a few years later in Die Another Day, a yellow specimen visible in the opening sequences of the film that arrived on the big screen in 2002. The same supercar of the Cavallino also appeared in 1996 in the film The Rock, with Sean Connery: the late Scottish actor is chased through the streets of San Francisco by Nicolas Cage in a Ferrari F355 Spider. And if there are those who think that driving a Ferrari is a fortune that happens a few times in life, apart from those who own them, they must change their minds since Cage himself a few years later (2000) found himself once again in front of a steering wheel with the Cavallino above, this time for the filming of The Family Man. In that case the car was a Ferrari 550 Maranello.

Now let’s go back a little bit back in time: it is 1992 when Scent of a Woman – Scent of a woman comes out at the cinema, with Al Pacino who in Martin Brest’s film leads a Ferrari Mondial T Cabriolet. Axel Foley, protagonist of the Beverly Hills Cop saga was also lucky enough to drive a Ferrari: the Detroit police officer, with the face of Eddie Murphy, in the second film is at the wheel of a 328 GTS even if in the following scenes in which the car appears is a different model, a 308 GTS. We conclude with two TV series from the Eighties, particularly loved by the public: Miami Vice and Magnum PI.In the first, it is impossible not to have ever noticed the white Ferrari Testarossa driven by the protagonists: a not casual choice but which was dictated directly by Maranello, with Enzo Ferrari furioso for the choice of production to use a Corvette C3 based replica of the 365 GTS / 4 Daytona Spyder. The Cavallino came to give away two specimens of Testarossa with white livery, to ensure that that unwelcome copy was no longer used. These were two of the first examples, with the characteristic single mirror made on the left side to more easily maneuver the rear that housed the powerful V12. Different splitting but equally iconic: it was the Ferrari 308 GTS, the one driven by Tom Selleck in Magnum PI, another Red that became famous thanks to its appearances on the small screen in the TV series set in Hawaii. The private investigator protagonist of the adventures aired until 1988 (even if the episodes were visible until a few years ago on various TV channels) was racing in a 308 GTS, powered by the 255 HP V8. These are just some of the Reds from cinema, which appeared on both large and small screens. It is still possible to consult the official “Watching-list” created by the Maranello car manufacturer on IMDb.