Ferrari: here is Leclerc’s SF21 already repaired

Ferrari mechanics are used to working miracles: here is Charles Leclerc’s SF21 which was brought to the FIA ​​garage for inspection after it was completely rebuilt following the bad crash of which the Monegasque driver was the protagonist in the final stages of the second free practice session of the Saudi Arabian GP.

Charles lost control of the red with five minutes left in the session, as he was completing a profitable long run with a decidedly positive pace. The S21 started oversteer and hit hard against the barriers with the rear, before demolishing the right side suspension and nose. By the time Leclerc crashed he was driving over 220km / h in sixth gear.

Fortunately, both the power unit and the chassis were not damaged, so the reconstruction of the car started last night was completed by the men of the Cavallino with great speed. Recall that the Monegasque has the body that had been replaced between qualifying and the Losail race due to a crack that had been found and which could not be repaired on the track.

The SF21 was given the go-ahead to return to the track in the third free practice session which will begin at 15:00 Italian by the FIA ​​coaches headed by Jo Bauer. Once again the guys from Maranello gave a sample of their incredible skills. Now it’s up to Charles to repay them with a good performance in qualifying …