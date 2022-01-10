Ferrari, here is the new organizational structure: managers arrive from technology

Listen to the audio version of the article

Ferrari announces the launch of a new organizational structure, which strengthens the powers of CEO Benedetto Vigna, with the inclusion of external figures arriving from the world of information technology and digital industry: a reorganization which – is explained in a note – wants to be “consistent with its strategic objectives” and stimulate “further innovation” by optimizing processes and increasing “collaboration, both internally and with partners, expanding the leadership team through the promotion of internal talents and the strategic inclusion of some skills “.

In particular, the Product Development and Research & Development functions will now report directly to CEO Benedetto Vigna, with the appointment of Gianmaria Fulgenzi to Chief Product Development Officer, while from STMicroelectronics (the company from which the same Vigna comes) comes Ernesto Lasalandra, appointed Chief Research & Development Officer.

His deputy will be Philippe Krief, who already works at Ferrari. Another function directly reporting to Vigna will be Digital & Data, with Silvia Gabrielli appointed Chief Digital & Data Officer while Technologies & Infrastructures will be entrusted to Davide Abate, previously Head of Technologies and with Ferrari since 2012, now appointed Chief Technologies & Infrastructures Officer.

Other functions under the direct control of the CEO are Purchasing & Quality, with the appointment of Pisces Angel to Chief Purchasing & Quality Officer; Manufacturing, with Andrea Antichi appointed Chief Manufacturing Officer, and Internal Audit and Compliance, with Marco Lovati continuing his role as Chief Internal Audit Officer while Sabina Fasciolo continues to play its role as Chief Compliance Officer. V.

igna maintains ad interim responsibility for Brand Diversification, and control of Content & Communication, Design, Finance & Financial Services, Sports Management, Human Resources, Legal Affairs, and Marketing & Commercial. “We want to push the boundaries further in all areas, using technology in a unique and Ferrari way” – declared Vigna “The new organization will improve our agility, essential to seize the opportunities in front of us in this scenario in rapid evolution “.