Ferrari in trouble but Leclerc is optimistic

It wasn’t a great day for the Ferrari, which on the last Friday of free practice this year did not come off the center of the standings on the circuit of Yas Marina, where the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, last act of 2021 of the Formula 1.

F1, Ferrari: Leclerc and Sainz eighth and ninth in both free practice sessions

In the first session the two drivers of the Prancing Horse Charles Leclerc And Carlos Sainz they ranked eighth and ninth, respectively at 837 and 877 thousandths from Red Bull from Max Verstappen, one of the two contenders for the title. In the second session the Monegasque and the Spaniard obviously improved their times but their positions remained the same with Charles trailing by 866 thousandths and Carlos by 1 ″ 153 from the Mercedes from Lewis Hamilton, the other duelist for the world crown, which in his case would be the eighth while for Verstappen it would be the first.

F1, Ferrari: Leclerc incurable optimist

Despite the obvious difficulties Leclerc, in the statements at the end of free practice, maintains the proverbial optimism that distinguishes him:

“I like the new track configuration and it’s fun to drive. The changes seem to have made it easier to follow the cars in front and for this I feel like the changes are going in the right direction. The evolution of the track has been remarkable over the course of the day, especially due to the lowering of temperatures as the evening falls, and this helped us to find more grip. The tire degradation is quite high but I think our car is doing well on this circuit. At the pace level, we did a good job in the race simulation, while I think there is still a bit to improve in view of qualifying. In this area we still lack something compared to some of our direct rivals. I hope we will be able to put everything together to do well for tomorrow ”.

F1, Ferrari: Sainz feels in trouble

More pessimistic in view of qualifying and the race instead Sainz, who also confessed his difficulties with the set-up of the red from Maranello:

“Today in Abu Dhabi was a demanding one, the modified layout of the track and the new asphalt made the driving here really different than in previous years. It was very difficult because from the first free practice I didn’t feel comfortable with the car and I was chasing the right balance all day. This is quite unusual because we are usually always able to start the weekend on the right foot and instead today I know we have a lot of work to do for tomorrow. We will analyze the data with the engineers to understand where we can improve the car and consequently our performance in view of qualifying “.

