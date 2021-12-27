Ferrari joins Velas – F1 Team – Formula 1

There Ferrari announced in a press release the agreement, which will come to life starting from next season, with a new Premium Partner: Velas Network AG. Scuderia Ferrari thus binds itself to a world leader in the blockchain and NFT sector that has distinguished itself for the performance and innovativeness of the services offered, characteristics that unite it to the Maranello team. Velas is a Swiss-based company focused on the creation and integration of technology products and services and led by a diverse team of engineers, cryptographers, researchers and mathematicians. The multi-year agreement provides for the creation of exclusive digital content for the Scuderia’s fans. In addition, Velas will be Title Sponsor of the Ferrari Esports Series, the online mono-brand series of the Prancing Horse, and of the Esports team that will compete in the F1 Esports Series, the official digital championship in which all the teams registered in the FIA ​​Formula 1 World Championship participate.

Mattia Binotto (General Manager and Team Principal, Scuderia Ferrari): “We are pleased to start this collaboration with Velas Network AG, a company that makes innovation and performance the hallmark of technologically advanced products and services: these are all values ​​that unite us and that have led us to choose Velas as one of our Premium. Partner“.

Farhad Shagulyamov (CEO and co-founder, Velas Network AG): “Having built the next generation blockchain, which pays particular attention to performance and sustainability, it was natural to partner with another icon of excellence like Ferrari. Velas has introduced a series of innovative technologies in the world of blockchains and its derivatives that will now be showcased thanks to its presence at the top of motorsport“.

