Ferrari & Le Mans as Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez! – News

Hypercar Ferrari, Coletta: “We are working on new ideas and it will be a hybrid prototype”

Long live the snake of cars when it unravels on the first lap off the Dunlop Bridge towards the esses of La Foret, because it gives life to one a glowing and above all romantic show, that tastes of old and new things and of a passion that cuts through centuries as if they were loaves of butter. Butter melted at a temperature of engines that scream, hearts that beat and a thousand individual stories that converge there, to remember that in Le Mans and in endurance the legend does not need history books, it is cooked and immediately eaten, baked hot and crunchy, because it is written before our eyes. Honestly, I don’t know what will happen in the race in the 2021 edition, nobody knows, but I have the feeling that, after having lifted the curse that always wanted her to lose at Sarthe, here, the spell has been dispelled, the Japanese of Toyota are a little fed up and seeing them losers would be wonderful, although they have the great merit of being the first to believe in the new Hypercar dimension. In any case, I cheer for the crazy and eventual race of a surprising challenger, ready to annoy the first troubles of the very favorite but not invulnerable jap, here.

That said, the truth is another. The most politically important race event of the last half century of Sarthe and the recent forty years of the Endurance World Championship is another and it has nothing to do with the track, but it concerns the edge of the track. It is the presence of John Elkann as a mossiere, the highlight of the matter. Because, in the footsteps of his grandfather Gianni Agnelli, the President of Ferrari with a flag stroke seals a return, the resumption of an idyll, of a magic and a charm, of a unique charm that boasts a history longer than seventy years, exactly like that of the Prancing Horse who took his first big cross-border victory at Le Mans in 1949. The history that links Ferrari to Le Mans and endurance racing is great. It is the stage that made the Rossa immense, immeasurable immediately and immediately – eleven endurance world championships won in the first thirteen editions of the championship – yes, the Red one that made marathons legendary with wild beasts and champions with names and sounds that seem like a triumphal march mixed with dream and reality. Do you want the truth? The announcement in the first part of this season of the Ferrari’s return in a Hypercar key to endurance races is the most sensational, thundering and revolutionary news of the last half century of racing. Because without Ferrari the Endurance goes nowhere and without aspiring to the absolute in the very classic durations in a rainbow key, the Rossa does not water its roots, not bringing lymph to its complex and no longer very young organism.

Ferrari in endurance? World Heritage Site!

The truth? Since 1974, endurance has gone through a very long, troubled, mortifying and in some ways affecting identity crisis. Since the year in which Ferrari dedicated itself exclusively to F1, endurance races have tried to change their skin a thousand times, but the damage, the vulnus, the scratch to the DNA given by the absence of Ferrari never again fighting for the absolute, never having had reparation. The Sport 3000 cc era of the mid-1970s, the crazy split between the prototype world championship and Group 5 operated in 1976, the fragile, creative but disappointing era of the Silhouettes, then the advent of Group C since 1982 – where the C stood for Consumption – basically a Porsche mono-brand with the extraordinary participation of Lancia, then the insane sprinting of endurance races at the beginning of the 90s, with the new 3500 aspirated engines equal to those for the Gp to entice Peugeot, Twr and Mercedes to pass in F1, up to kill, destroy, devastate the entire Marche world in the name of Ecclestone and Mosley’s unocentric formula design, greedy and ravenous and not so respectful of the glorious endurance tradition …

Here, more than history, this seems to be crime report of the intentional murder of a category. Risen in the third millennium – good for it, Jean Todt! -but first mortified by the too much superiority of the turbodiesel and finally slain by the unsustainable exaggerations of the hybrid in an Lmp1 key. In short, a sporting shame. A historic meltdown. A half-century example of horrendous, personalistic, disappointing management of long-term courses. Anyway, for heaven’s sake, they have produced amazing racing cars, a thousand beautiful Le Mans, millions of wonderful stories and hundreds of drivers, very strong or passionately pot-bellied, all worthy of being remembered. Yet in the air, for half a century, indeed, since the beginning of 1974, there is always that atmosphere of sporting hole, of institutional widowhood, of absence that hurts and which, in one word, is called Ferrari. Because endurance is a favola that looks so much like that of Pinocchio, in which Geppetto is the Porsche, but the carpenter alone does so much but can little, if there is no Fairy next to him, which, more than blue, in the classic endurance races is beautiful Red and bears the Prancing Horse stamped. Porsche Vs Ferrari, we want to see, at a minimum. Geppetto & Fairy, then you will see that Pinocchio will never be a puppet again …

And the more Alpine, Glickenhaus and Peugeot rush in, the better. This is the sacred sense of everything, the imposing and grandiose scenario that appears before us and which does not embrace the present as much as the future even in a key of 2023, but it doesn’t matter, because the path is mapped out, the direction taken, the plot started and the narration already compelling.

Ferrari & endurance get back together. For good. For the sake of both. In terms of absolute victory or defeat, it doesn’t matter, but the most classic, ancient, complicated and romantic entities of Motorsport are caressing each other, they are at the foreplay, the first kisses and the stolen caresses and soon the drives and hormones will leave to send the children to bed, because the emotions, the contexts and the show risk being so selectively exciting that they end up reserved for a strictly adult audience. And caressingly, historically and sentimentally mature, for sure, as much if not more than that of F1. Here, this is about to start happening at Le Mans, when John Elkann will symbolically start the race by bringing back a story, THE HISTORY between Ferrari and racing of duration which is like the love that I bind, untied and bound Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton or the feeling that after sixteen years of interruption brings Jennifer Lopez and BenAffleck back together, because certain liasons are like this in vengeance, they make huge turns and then come back.

And, honestly, I am not satisfied with having written a book on this story – which you find attached to the issue of Autosprint -, no, no, I won’t give it a reason, as I’m happy, just thinking about Elkann & Coletta who are already looking at the first renderings of the Ferrari Hypercar, because that, as well as their project, is the hottest and most beautiful photo of our family album that returns to flow and feed. In an all-Ferrari-Magic Endurance embrace that, like the one between JLo and Len Affleck, it may not be forever, but it is the imperfect response to the very human and poetic desire for a sheltered and momentary yearning that the roots of what really matters in life have towards eternity.