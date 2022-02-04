Ferrari, maxi bonus to employees: record bonus

Ferrari flies on turnover e grants its employees an annual super bonus of 12 thousand euros. This was announced by the company’s CEO, Benedetto Vigna, announcing a competitiveness bonus linked to the results for the 4,500 workers of the Cavallino, in recognition of a 2021 “exceptional thanks to the passion and dedication of the staff”.

As the CEO explained, commenting on the results of the fourth quarter and of the entire 12-month period that has just ended (here to find out who Benedetto Vigna is) for the car manufacturer from Maranello last year closed with a net profit of 833 million euros, with revenues exceeding € 4 billion for the first time.

Numbers up 37% compared to 2020 and, with 11,155 deliveries, Vigna stressed that “the order book has never been so strong”, up 22.3% compared to 2020 and 10.1% compared to 2019 (here we talked about Maranello’s first electric car).

Milestones that led Ferrari to award a maxi bonus to its employees, “to reward their successes, in line with the strong performance indicators of the company”, taking into account the absences caused by the effects of the pandemic in the calculation of workers’ attendance.

The 2021 premium will be 11,535 euros gross even if almost 4 out of 5 workers will exceed 12,000. As an advance of € 4,600 was paid last year, the balance will be € 6,935.

“The fact that production was never interrupted last year allowed the group to achieve all objectives, that of Ferrari is a challenging but more than satisfying prize for the workers“, Declared the secretary of the national Fim Cisl Ferdinando Uliano.

This is a record in the history of the company, because for the first time the Cavallino staff can enjoy a bonus of more than 10 thousand euros per year. A figure of a much higher level than what is usually recognized to its employees by other Italian companies.

The average of the premiums to workers in our country, according to the latest data collected by the Ministry of Labor, is of 1,495 euros, out of an audience of 2,027,766 beneficiaries, of which 1,555,361 referring to company contracts and 472,405 to territorial contracts, with amounts respectively of 1,640.56 euros for the first type of contract and 689.79 for the second.

From what emerges from the ministry’s analysis, of 6,379 active contracts taken into consideration, 5,027 aim to achieve productivity targets, 3,798 profitability, 3,250 quality objectives, while 828 envisage a participation plan and 3,889 envisage corporate welfare measures.

In the last few hours, another Italian giant, this time in the banking sector, like Unicredit (here we talked about the negotiations with the Mef on Mps) announced a bonus of 1,430 euros for its employees for the welfare option or 880 euros for the cash formula, in 2021.

According to the agreement signed by the directors of the group with the trade unions, compared to 2020, this is a bonus for workers greater than about 15% on the monetary part and over 40% on the welfare payment, in addition to defining all the tax and social security benefits, including the application of the 10% tax reduction for all those who opt for cash payments.