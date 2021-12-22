Ferrari, Mick Schumacher will be the reserve driver in 2022

This was announced by Mattia Binotto, team principal of the Maranello team: he will alternate with Antonio Giovinazzi

From father to son. There will still be one Schumacher behind the wheel of a Ferrari in the future? Meanwhile Mick, son of Michael, will be one of the reserve drivers of the Maranello team in the 2022 season of Formula 1, as well as competing with the Haas. The Cavallino team principal announced it, Mattia Binotto: “We must not forget that he is already a Ferrari driver: he is part of our Driver academy and, as we repeat, this academy exists to identify future Ferrari drivers – he explained in an online press conference – If you are part of it and you are successful, you will have certainly opportunities “.

Binotto and Ferrari are focusing on the growth of the German son of art, who this year ended the World Championship 19th and without points, but at the wheel of a not very brilliant and reliable Haas: “He did well and made progress, not only in consistency but also in speed “, explained Binotto.

Mick, who will turn 23 on 22 March, will take on the role of reserve driver and therefore, should one of the two main drivers of the Red team get injured, he will be able to replace him – taking over with Antonio Giovinazzi – for 11 of the 23 Grands Prix included in the calendar of the next world championship season.