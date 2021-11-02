Ferrari new hypercar Icon: release and previews

There Ferrari plans to present in mid-November the new hypercar of the Icona family, today made up of Monza SP1 and SP2. “I am very proud to announce to all our loyal members of the Ferrari family that a new surprise is coming with the presentation of our second model of the Icona family in the middle of this month,” announced Benedetto Vigna, during his first conference call. with analysts as CEO of the Maranello company. The new model, possibly a twelve-cylinder, will be a limited edition and will probably cost more than € 2 million. Given the timing revealed by Vigna, its presentation could take place on the occasion of the Finali Mondiali (which celebrate the end of the racing season Corse Clienti) scheduled from 16 to 22 November at the Mugello circuit.

The confirmations. Vigna also confirmed some of the most anticipated launches for the next few years, starting with the first SUV in the history of the Emilian company: “In 2022 the Thoroughbred“. Furthermore, in 2025 the veils will be removed from the first electric Ferrari.” We continue our path of electrification started years ago with LaFerrari and continued with the SF90 Stradale and I confirm when said by the president (John Elkann, ed) in the last call: Ferrari’s first electric car will be presented in 2025 “, explained the manager, also reiterating the policy of gradual and” disciplined expansion of the range “.

The decarbonization. Vigna then emphasized the importance of emission reduction strategies: “We will continue our journey towards the carbon neutrality that we want to achieve by 2030: it is a key priority for my mandate and for our business and, to be clear, in addition to our electrification journey, we are committed to addressing both direct and indirect emissions with a focus on energy and materials “. Some recently launched models on the market are an example of this strategy. Vigna, in fact, mentioned the SF90 Street, the SF90 Spider and the 296 GTB, defining them “solid steps forward in the implementation of our electrification plans which are part of our path towards new technologies in the characteristic ‘Ferrari way’. This is demonstrated, among other things, by the welcome reserved by the market for the hybrid V6 presented June: “It was met with great enthusiasm, with orders arriving even before customers have had the opportunity to drive it.”

Diversification. In addition to the focus on the range (“complete as never before”), Ferrari has also embarked on a diversification path in areas adjacent to its core business or otherwise connected. “We are making excellent progress with our brand diversification strategy for further improve its vitality. We unveiled the first fashion collection. We renovated our flagship stores in Maranello, Milan and Los Angeles and reopened the iconic Cavallino restaurant here near our home “, said Vigna, who, in his introductory speech, underlined the positive sensations recorded upon his arrival in the Emilian company. “My first two months in Maranello confirm that we are strongly positioned to capitalize on the many opportunities we have in our hands today and those that await us. I believe that Ferrari will once again stand out for its creativity and ability to apply and interpret the wide range of future technologies and always with an uncompromising and distinctive style. This will happen while remaining disciplined in our approach to investments “. The manager then expressed all his appreciation for the workers and their” commitment to always do the best “and therefore made clear the” three words that best describe Ferrari: passion, excellence and innovation “.

The bills. As for the quarterly accounts, the main topic of the conference call, Vigna highlighted some results achieved between July and September despite a certainly not positive context. “For the first time in our history, third quarter revenues exceeded one billion euros.” Furthermore, “the third quarter was also the best in history in terms of free cash flow generation” and “in terms of orders acquired, it is the best quarter ever for all models and geographies, with the US and mainland China. particularly strong “. On the other hand, Ferrari seems to have also managed to overcome the problems that are gripping the builders of the mass market, including, above all, the shortage of semiconductors and difficulties in supply chains. In Maranello there are no problems in the supply chain nor are there any difficulties in managing waiting times and therefore the production programs are not suffering any impact “from the shortage of semiconductors and raw materials”. “The procurement team is managing this shortage situation that has affected the entire industry in the right way,” explained Vigna. “We have one year of coverage for all models and some are already sold out”, added CFO Antonio Picca Piccon, who also reiterated the company’s optimism for 2021 and the following years thanks to the positive dynamics of demand. market.

Formula 1. Finally, a passage on sports activities could not be missing. “We are making important progress. In August, our 488 GTE Evo won at Le Mans, a circuit to which we will return in 2023 to compete at the highest levels with our hypercar. In Formula 1, even in the last few races, we have seen some positive signs of progress. Competition on the track has always been in the depths of our DNA throughout our history. So it is today and it will be in the future “.