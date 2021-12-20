Business

Ferrari, new organizational structure: three greetings – Mondo Auto

Ferrari’s organizational structure changes, with the Maranello car manufacturer announcing the redefinition of its structure “Consistent with its strategic objectives of exclusivity, excellence and sustainability”. In fact, three members of the Senior Management Team will end their collaboration with the Prancing Horse brand to pursue new opportunities: they are Nicola Boari, Chief Brand Diversification Officer, Michael Leiters, Chief Technology Officer, and Vincenzo Regazzoni, Chief Manufacturing Officer.

As explained by Ferrari itself in an official note, the new structure it will further encourage innovation, will optimize processes and increase collaboration both internally and with partners: it will be based on the promotion of internal talents and on the selected inclusion of new skills, which have all been identified and which will enter the company starting from January 2022. “My heartfelt thanks go to Michael, Nicola and Vincenzo for the great contribution they have made over the years to Ferrari’s leadership and growth. – commented the CEO of the Maranello car manufacturer, Benedetto Vigna – Thanks also to their commitment we are ready to seize the many, new opportunities in front of us as we build the next era of our extraordinary company“.

