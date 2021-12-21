Ferrari, new product structure: three top managers away

Maranello gives itself a new organizational structure, greeting Nicola Boari, Michael Leiters and Vincenzo Regazzoni from 10 January 2022 to make room for internal resources in the new course wanted by CEO Benedetto Vigna

Ferrari changes. In fact, from 10 January, the Maranello-based company has given itself a new organizational structure in the product sector, consistent with its strategic objectives of exclusivity, excellence and sustainability, with the release of three top players in the wake decided by the new CEO, Benedetto Vineyard.

thanks to those who go away – Three members of the Senior Management Team Nicola Boari, Chief Brand Diversification Officer, Michael Leiters, Chief Technology Officer, and Vincenzo Regazzoni, Chief Manufacturing Officer, are leaving “to pursue new opportunities”, as stated in the relative press release. “My heartfelt thanks go to Michael, Nicola and Vincenzo for the great contribution they have made to the growth of Ferrari over the years – said CEO Benedetto Vigna -. Thanks also to their commitment we are ready to seize the new opportunities in front of us as we build the next era of our extraordinary Company “.

internal resources – The new structure will further foster innovation, optimize processes, increase collaboration, both internally and with partners, and will be based on the promotion of internal talents: the selected inclusion of new skills, which have all been identified and which will enter into Company starting from January 2022, is the basis of the new course.

