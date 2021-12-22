Ferrari: no illusions, but he wants to win as much as possible

The first impression that emerged at the end of a long meeting with Mattia Binotto is that of a Ferrari that does not want to run the risk of deceiving. The Ferrari team principal used the numbers as a basis on which to support his arguments, and it emerged irrefutably that the Scuderia in 2021 completed a good step forward compared to the difficult 2020.

The data clearly certify a growth, on all fronts, and obviously the question arises about the final destination of those graphs that point decidedly high. As a good engineer, Binotto does not overreact when the numbers have yet to be written, and in view of 2022 the goal according to the team principal is “to win as many races as possible”.

“Cycles are built with victories – answered Binotto – when I say that next year we must be able to win races and field a competitive car, for me it means that we will have to confirm a further step forward in the direction that leads to what must be our ultimate goal. A season like this year would no longer be acceptable, I for one would not accept it ”.

Mattia Binotto, Ferrari team principal Photo by: FIA Pool

“I have not lowered the bar – continued Binotto responding to the impression of a downsizing of the objectives – it is just a matter of understanding what our 2022 target will be. Today we are on the eve of the entry into force of a totally new regulation , and both we and the competition cannot know the level of values ​​in the field “.

Presumptuous to think of beating Mercedes and Red Bull

“Obviously we suppose that if Mercedes and Red Bull have succeeded in developing the cars we have seen in recent years, it means that they have tools, methodologies, calculations, simulations, and other certainties that they have refined over time. I think it is presumptuous to declare today that we will beat Mercedes. and Red Bull, I think the correct approach is to set ourselves the goal of wanting to play it. “

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“How many races do we want to win? As much as possible, when I say that as Ferrari we must always strive for the best, it’s true, we don’t want to start a low season in terms of expectations. What we will tell ourselves internally is that we want to win as many races as possible. “.

From Binotto’s words, it is clear that Ferrari will have to stop the fast of victories that has now lasted since the 2019 Singapore Grand Prix, this is very clear, and make sure that a stage success is not an occasional event, but a frequent condition. .

The Scuderia aims to return to being part of the match, but today it is in fact impossible to go beyond guaranteeing absolute results.

“We cannot talk about an obligatory world championship when we are up against Mercedes and Red Bull – clarified Binotto – but it is important for Ferrari to return to high levels, to compete for victories and play for pole positions. We aspire to that “.