Ferrari on the rise: it was understood how to make the tires last

It is not the first time this has happened this season but it always has a certain effect. To separate Lando Norris, third, from Charles Leclerc, seventh, at the end of qualifying were 191 thousandths. In these cases there is always a bit of recrimination, especially from Leclerc, who seemed to have Norris in his sights after the first two sectors in the final round of qualifying for Yas Marina. “There was the potential to do better – admitted Charles – and that lap was very good, but I probably pushed a little too much, and when I got to the last sector I had no grip anymore”.

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21 Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

The Ferraris were expected in the third row, and Sainz managed to confirm the predictions by finishing in fifth position, between Perez’s Red Bull and Bottas’ Mercedes. For Carlos it was a result that seemed difficult to reach after yesterday.

“It was one of the toughest Fridays in several races so far – commented Sainz – but today we were able to recover well. We worked hard to get back to having a competitive car and for this I thank the whole team ”.

Yesterday evening the changes on the setup front were not few, and the results emerged clearly in today’s qualifying.

Read also:

“We made a significant step forward – continued Sainz – the third sector proved to be crucial, because it was vital to get there with the tires in good condition. We didn’t have to push too hard in the first two sectors and give everything after turn 9. Looking at the classification it might have been better since Lando is only a few hundredths ahead of me, but we have a long race ahead. It will not be easy to overtake, but we will do everything to give him a hard time and gain positions. I want to end my first season with the growing Scuderia Ferrari ”.

For Leclerc the race will be even more uphill. Charles’ regret (author of the second best time in T2 today behind Verstappen) also emerges in other assessments. “I’m probably not satisfied with qualifying because I can’t push as much as I would like – he explained – but I hope to be happier at the end of the race”.

The goal of the Ferrari tandem will also be to visually mark Norris, the direct opponent in the sprint for third place in the Constructors’ classification. This milestone is definitely within reach (the Scuderia is +38.5 on McLaren), while it will not be easy for Leclerc to contain the final assault on fifth position in the general classification, which now sees him at +4 on Norris.