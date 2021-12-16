Business

Ferrari, other purchases of own shares on the Stock Exchange – Mondo Auto

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read

The brand Ferrari announced that it had purchased on the Milan and New York stock exchanges, as part of the fifth tranche of share buyback program announced on 4 October 2021, from 6 to 10 December 2021, a total of 31,699 ordinary shares at an average unit price of € 230.5957, for a value of € 7,309,653.13. These are operations that have been planned for some time, ongoing, and which are taking place today at the best time ever for the listing of the Maranello company.

From October to November, continuing into December, there was in fact a jump in value, with the stock trading at € 200, while today it is around the € 230 threshold. From the announcement of the fifth tranche of the buy-back program of 4 October 2021 until 10 December 2021, the total consideration invested was 53,118,550.60 euros for no. 252,357 ordinary shares purchased on the MTA, and of USD 2,120,457.74 for n. 8,132 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of December 10, 2021, Ferrari held 10,033,392 ordinary treasury shares equal to 3.90% of the total issued share capital, including ordinary shares and special shares and net of the shares assigned under the Company’s stock incentive plan. In summary, from January 1, 2019 to December 10, 2021, the Maranello-based company repurchased a total of 4,848,066 treasury shares on the MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of € 708,418,221.97. The so-called buy back was suspended in the spring of 2020 when practically the whole planet was in lockdown due to Covid-19.

Buy back means the purchase of own shares by a SpA, and is executed directly by the company with its liquidity. There are several reasons for using this tool: to sustain the value on the stock market when the stock is suffering or to invest excess profits if there are no better opportunities (but this is not the case with Ferrari); trust the market; distribute value to reference investors; find actions to be granted to managers in order to achieve objectives; have a reserve in order to subsequently be able to make acquisitions or exchanges.

FP | Samuel Prosino

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

New generation TV-Decoder bonus: here’s what it is and how to request it. DOWNLOAD THE FORM HERE

November 8, 2021

Current account: a bitter surprise for Poste’s customers

November 7, 2021

Tesla Cybertruck, a new prototype shows some design innovations

6 days ago

Honda NT 1100, two free coupons for early bookers – News

November 5, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button