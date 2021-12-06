Ferrari Purosangue abandons all camouflage [Render]

Ferrari plans to launch its first SUV under the name of by the end of next year Ferrari Thoroughbred. This will come to market with the aim of taking on the likes of Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga, Aston Martin DBX and Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

However, according to the latest leaks on the internet, it will differ in that it will not have the design of a traditional SUV. In recent weeks, the new Thoroughbred has been spotted several times in various spy photos, with the latest showing the alleged production body.

Ferrari Purosangue: a digital project tries to hypothesize the final appearance of the FUV

The prototypes of the GTC4Lusso replacement have been heavily camouflaged to prevent any preview of its shapes from being revealed. Furthermore, the very last forklift apparently had a twin-turbo V6 engine under the hood, presumably the 3-liter unit that debuted with the new 296 GTB.

Waiting to find out more information on the design, the renderer Superrenderscars has published a digital project on Instagram in which he hypothesizes the final appearance of the Ferrari Purosangue, taking the latest “stolen” shots as a reference.

According to the renderer, the prancing horse could take some stylistic cues from Roma and apply them on his first SUV. Examples are the front light clusters and the particular grille with the horse logo in the center. In general, the FUV has proportions very similar to those of the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Based on what has been reported, the Purosangue can be considered a smaller and lowered version of the Maserati Levante, the first SUV of the Trident. The latter was used as a sort of test bed to initially test the Ferrari Utility Vehicle.

At the moment we do not yet have specific information on engines. In addition to the 3-liter V6 biturbo with plug-in hybrid technology, the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 and the 4-liter V8 biturbo are also available. Either way, the new Ferrari Purosangue it will arise on a completely new platform that seems to be compatible with a 100% electric powertrain.