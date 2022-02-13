Ferrari Purosangue, all the curiosity of Frank Stephenson – Mondo Auto

The automotive world has been populated by SUVs in recent years, with the market and customers increasingly oriented towards this type of bodywork. Sport Utilities have almost monopolized sales, so much so that electric cars are increasingly declined with high-wheel versions and even the most prestigious brands have entered this segment. Soon the Prancing Horse will do it too, with the arrival of the Ferrari Thoroughbred, the SUV interpretation of Maranello’s DNA. There is great curiosity around the first high-wheeled model of the Italian car manufacturer, as confirmed by Frank Stephenson.

The famous American designer, who spent part of his career in Ferrari and can also boast experiences in Maserati, Fiat and Alfa Romeo, was the protagonist of an interview with the magazine Autocar in the course of which he spoke on various topics, including the stylistic evolution of SUVs. The American creative underlined his curiosity for the arrival of Purosangue, while condemning what will be the great rival of Maranello’s first SUV, the Lamborghini Urus. “I’m curious to see the Ferrari Purosangue. The Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan have finesse all over, but they are bulky, almost brutal buildings on wheels. I like the Range Rover Velar, because it’s like a suit that has been designed to fit what’s underneath. It is not a box on wheels: it has many complex shapes and surfaces. Instead, I feel disgust for the Lamborghini Urus: it’s over the top, like a Versace dress. “

Stephenson then talked about the difficulties of designing an SUVtelling what are the critical points but also the aspects that can be enhanced: “We don’t tend to like large objects. It’s not that an SUV is huge, but it’s not cuddly but there’s no reason you can’t make a nimble-looking SUV. Aston Martin did a great job with the DBX. It looks like a sports car. “