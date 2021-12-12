Ferrari Purosangue, another video without ‘camo’ appears – Mondo Auto

Ferrari road tests of the first SUV in the history of the brand are continuing. The Purosangue model has ‘abandoned’ the camo livery and although the presence of the sheets it is possible to understand the general forms of the car, the front of which should not be too imposing.

Recently, further images had brought to light the car’s plug-in mode, thanks to the presence of a second door, mirroring the charging one, whose shapes seem to be followed by the car’s covers. The length of Ferrari Purosangue should be close to 5 meters, with a width close to 2 meters. The inclination of the windshield suggests the choice of an SUV coupé, a choice confirmed by several shots that have portrayed the various prototypes on the road in the past months. The flatbed shared with the Ferrari Roma may have prompted the Centro Stile to use similar lines for the front; the use of the same optical groups seems obvious. The biggest unknown, however, remains that linked to the choice of engines. As we have anticipated in other articles, the Cavallino seems willing to offer Ferrari Purosangue with a wider range of engines than traditional models.

The proportions reflect those of the Maserati Levante, the car used as a basis for development. The Ferrari in sport utility vehicle format has not yet been presented, but it already divides the public. After all, the arrival in this very popular segment, like the electrification plans of part of the range, is seen by traditionalists as an insult to the historical roots of the brand. Others, however, await more calmly the presentation of the cars that will integrate these changes, trusting the words of the management. The top Ferrari managers are well aware of the value of the brand they represent, and any future car will in principle contain the objectives set for the future: resist in a world of transport that goes towards the electric; maintain leadership in the planet of four-wheeled luxury.

Photo: Instagram / moriacolom; Video: Youtube / Varryx