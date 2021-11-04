Ferrari Purosangue, first hybrid tests – Mondo Auto

Hybrid tests for Ferrari Thoroughbred. The first SUV of the Prancing Horse was again pinched on the road during the tests and this time the clip spread on the web would have collected an important indiscretion on the future range of the high-wheeled model on which the technicians of Maranello are working tirelessly. In the video in which the prototype of the Purosangue is seen, it can be seen how the engine becomes at a certain point more ‘silent’, a detail that has not escaped and that has fueled the hypothesis that the tests in progress are already proving also a electrified configuration, perhaps with the hybrid V6 that recently debuted on the Ferrari 296 GTB.

As confirmed by the new CEO Benedetto Vigna, the first SUV of the Cavallino will debut in 2022 but in the meantime the first details can already be seen also at a stylistic level. The setting seems to be that of a sporty crossover, with a very low ground clearance giving a slender shape in which the elongated bonnet stands out. At the rear you can see the 4 exhaust terminals, coupled to the sides of the diffuser which for the first time is shown in more detail. The optical signature is inspired by the one that debuted on Ferrari Roma, as already anticipated in recent months. The modular platform that will host the Ferrari Purosangue will make it possible to offer the market different types of engines. In addition to the electrified unit, which could initially be declined only through the six-cylinder with a total power of 800 hp, there should also be a V8 and probably the V12.

In the latter case, it is not clear whether the iconic Cavallino engine will be electrified immediately or whether it will be used for one last time with a purely endothermic layout. The engine should in any case be placed in the central front position and be combined with the 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. However, we will have to wait until the next few months to find out all the details of the Ferrari Purosangue.

Photo: Varryx