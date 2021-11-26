Ferrari Purosangue, goodbye to the shapes of Maserati Levante – Mondo Auto

Sightings of Ferrari Thoroughbred. The forklifts of the first SUV of the Cavallino are continuing to grind kilometers on the roads near Maranello and each spy photo reveals a few small details on the high-wheeled model of the Italian carmaker. After the various shots with the white camouflage livery, here is a specimen in total black and with heavy covers has been immortalized on the streets of Modena. While covering almost the entire car and making it difficult to give a precise shape and appearance to the stylistic choices made by the Style Center, it can be seen that on this specimen of Ferrari Purosangue the elements borrowed from the Maserati Levante, used as the basis for the prototypes seen on the road so far, seem to have been abandoned.

It is difficult to say whether it is a coincidence or the arrival on the road of one of the first pre-production units. What seems certain, however, is that in this case, the carmaker from Maranello wanted to cover as much as possible, without giving a glimpse of even the slightest clue. Thanks to a series of shots shared on Instagram by the user @moriacolom we can hypothesize that the length of Ferrari Purosangue can be close to 5 meters with a width close to 2 meters. The inclination of the windshield suggests the choice of an SUV coupé but the rear covers make it impossible in this case to understand which setting was chosen for the tail. The platform shared with the Ferrari Roma may have prompted the Centro Stile to use similar lines for the front, while the use of the same optical groups seems obvious.

The biggest unknown, however, remains that linked to the choice of engines. As we have anticipated in other articles, the Cavallino seems willing to offer Ferrari Purosangue with a wider range of engines than traditional models. It is therefore possible that the Maranello brand opts for at least two subdivisions: the V12 it could be kept alive once again, perhaps with the addition of an electrified system or the choice could fall on the V8, which already offers a hybrid version thanks to the expertise of the SF90 Stradale or the new V6 that debuted on the 296 GTB. In both cases, we would try to give full electric autonomy greater than the super sports cars.

Photo: screenshot via Instagram @moriacolom