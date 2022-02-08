Ferrari Purosangue, here is the spy video of the Prancing Horse plug-in hybrid SUV

The much new chat Ferrari now in the home straight. The SUV Thoroughbred it will go into production in 2022, as officially confirmed, and therefore time for the last tests. just what we see in a video of the Varryx YouTube channel, not new to exclusive footage.

The car, with the appearance not really of an SUV in fact, has been touring the streets around Maranello, in a version that it should be the final one. This is speculated by the heavy camouflage with dark drapes, usually used to hide the final appearance of a new model.





The line appears decidedly more streamlined than the bulky SUVs of the competition, a sign that Ferrari has nevertheless wanted to maintain greater sportiness, while winking at new customers.

New customers who could also arrive due to the engines, more and more electrified. There is nothing official for now, but it seems obvious that the Purosangue may have variants plug-in hybrids since launch. The technical solution should be similar to the SF90 Stradale and the 296 GTB, but probably with a noticeable increase of the lithium battery for electric and support travel.

In fact, if 8 kWh were enough for the two super sports cars, for a heavier car they would risk being really too few. Advanced prototype and upcoming presentation usually result in an official launch in the middle of the year, with deliveries at the beginning of the next, then 2023.





