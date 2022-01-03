Ferrari Purosangue, protagonist for the 75th anniversary of the brand – Mondo Auto

In 2022 Maranello will celebrate the 75 years of history of the Ferrari brand, with an anniversary that will celebrate the birth of the first factory that led the brand to establish itself globally as a one-of-a-kind reference point. Within the celebrations for this important milestone there will also be space for Ferrari Thoroughbred, the first SUV of the Cavallino which at the same time will represent a very important step in the history of the Red.

In recent months there have been sightings of the FUV, the Ferrari Utility Vehicle, with numerous spy photos that have immortalized the forklifts used for the tests of this important model, first with a Maserati Levante body adapted as needed and then later with those which appear to be the final forms, thus heralding the production of the first pre-series units. With the covers preventing us from defining the design of the Purosangue in the best possible way, it was still possible to start speculating on the shapes of the first high-wheeled model of the Prancing Horse. The length of Ferrari Purosangue should be close to 5 meters with a width close to 2 meters. The inclination of the windshield suggests the choice of an SUV coupé, a choice confirmed by several shots that have portrayed the various prototypes on the road in the past months. while the use of the same optical groups seems obvious. The biggest unknown however, that linked to the choice of engines remains.

It is possible that the Maranello brand opts for at least two subdivisions: the V12 it could be kept alive once again, perhaps with the addition of an electrified system or the choice could fall on the V8, which already offers a hybrid version thanks to the expertise of the SF90 Stradale or the new V6 that debuted on the 296 GTB. In both cases, we would try to give full electric autonomy greater than the super sports cars. The declared goal will be to bring the most powerful SUV in its category to the road, thus ousting Lamborghini Urus which should also be updated with a new generation (probably electrified) in 2022.