Ferrari Purosangue: release, photos and previews

A new prototype of the Ferrari Thoroughbred was photographed near the Maranello factory together with a LaFerrari forklift. The images, sent by our reader Fabrizio Berni, are the most recent and the most complete of the first “SUV” in the history of the Cavallino which will debut in 2022 as confirmed by the same John Elkann.

The final design is still a secret. One thing is certain: the team of the Style Center led by Flavio Manzoni does not want to reveal any clues until the last moment. The Purosangue forklifts were in fact built using body elements taken from the Maserati Levante, thus diverting attention from the final appearance of the car. The headlights, doors and many other components are those of Maserati, but the longer wheelbase, the modified trackways, the steeply inclined windshield and the noticeably lower set-up suggest that the Purosangue will be something different than the sportier high wheels. already on the market. The four-outlet exhausts are a classic of the Cavallino world and are inserted in a totally different hollowed area compared to the bumper of the Levante: it is clear that aerodynamics will also play a fundamental role, but we can only wait for the definitive car to understand what will be the guidelines of the project.

Hybrid by nature. Ferrari has never disclosed technical data of the Purosangue, but has repeatedly confirmed that the car will be electrified from birth and based on a brand new all-wheel drive platform. The hypotheses are therefore many: there could be some similarities with the 1,000 hp powertrain plug-in hybrid V8 of the SF90 Street, but the adoption of the 830 HP V6 from the 296 GTB or mild hybrid versions derived from the latter.