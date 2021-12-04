Ferrari Purosangue: spy photos, engine, previews, exit

Remember the spy photo of the Ferrari Purosangue a few days ago? Here, another example of the first high-wheeled Red was spotted on the same roads, around the Maranello factory. With the same camouflages, or almost. Which hide what should be the definitive bodywork and, in all probability, also the mechanics that will characterize the production model. Compared to the first shots, these images show the forklift from multiple angles and with different rims: it is thus easier to observe some details, such as the large braking system which will probably use carbon ceramic discs. Other details already visible – at least in part – are the openings of the front: in addition to the inevitable vents integrated in the bumper (where the Cavallino could also find space), you can see some nets mounted on the hood that could hide additional air intakes. There should also be some extractors made in the wheel arch designed to help cool the engine.

“Short” doors behind. Looking at the side of the prototype you can immediately understand how Ferrari wanted to camouflage a particular area: that of the B pillar. It can be seen from the shape and size of the doors: in reality, the vertical cut that can be seen in the camouflage sheets. it could be thought precisely to deceive onlookers and hide a probable unconventional opening system.



Lights on. Another important detail, which in previous sightings was not clearly visible, are the lighthouses. In some shots, the Purosangue was shown with the lights on: the headlights are positioned very low, probably on two levels, and are surmounted by a LED strip that should perform the functions of daytime running lights and turn indicators. At the rear, however, the light clusters still appear totally covered, as does most of the tail. What you can guess is the trend of the rear window – very inclined – and the presence of a large aerodynamic extractor in which terminals with decidedly generous proportions could find a place. Of course, they should not go to fill the huge gaps in the bumper, presumably provisional, but they could have a very different setting than those seen so far on the Maranello models.

But what’s in the hood? The double opening at the rear speaks for itself: under the sheets there are two refueling doors. One for gasoline and one for electricity. Maranello has long since cleared the plug-in hybrid engines and in all probability the Purosangue will have at least one version “on tap”. That’s right, at least one. Given the segment, it cannot be ruled out that Ferrari may offer its first car with high wheels in different power steps, with powertrains derived from the 3.0 biturbo V6 of the 296 GTB or the four-liter V8 of the SF90 Stradale which, respectively, deliver 830 and 1,000 hp. On the other hand, the presence of an all-wheel drive system with automatic transmission is almost obvious. Not to mention that the length of the front hood could allow the installation of a V12. To find out how many cylinders the Ferrari Purosangue will have, however, we will have to wait a few months: the presentation is set for next year.