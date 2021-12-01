Ferrari Purosangue: tests continue

THE SUV IS MANDATORY – After months in which various images of prototypes of the Ferrari Thoroughbred, the first SUV of the Maranello house, with a bodywork derived from that of the Maserati Levante, here for the first time is a forklift with the definitive one, albeit still heavily camouflaged (taken from CarScoops). A model that marks the now inevitable debut of the Prancing Horse in the SUV sector, to counter the success of the rivals Aston Martin DBX, Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

LOTS OF MEAT TO THE FIRE – The Thoroughbred, known internally as Project 175, will be introduced to the market in 2023 and is one of the many new models that the Ferrari is developing, on the basis of two new platforms: a mid-engined one, such as the recent 296 GTB, and a front-engined one, including the SUV.

V6 AND V12 HYBRID – But what engines will the Ferrari Thoroughbred? We speak of a V6 plug-in hybrid derived from that of the 296 GTB, but also of a V12, given that Ferrari has stated in the past that it intends to continue the development of this architecture, which will almost certainly be combined with an electric motor. Like all recent Ferraris, the Purosangue will also be a concentrate of the best technologies that should make the car not only very fast and comfortable for long journeys, but also usable on roads full of curves. Granted the presence of four-wheel drive.

LOW AND LONG – And the style? Difficult to see something due to the heavy camouflage, but already now you can see that the Ferrari Thoroughbred it will have a low and sleek suv-coupé body. The short overhangs and the long, low bonnet are the other defining characteristics of the car, whose length should be around 5 meters. The high ground clearance will probably be achieved through height-adjustable suspensions with specific calibrations and management programs that make it usable even in off road.