Ferrari Purosangue, the development of the SUV continues – Mondo Auto

As the weeks go by and 2022 approaches, the debut of Ferrari Thoroughbred, the first SUV of the Prancing Horse. As evidence of a unveil that has become a matter of months there are also the numerous spy photos that have been circulating in recent times, with the so-called FUV (Ferrari Utility Vehicle) which is the protagonist of increasingly frequent road tests. The development phase seems to have entered the hottest phase, with the first high-wheeled Red still appearing in the usual camouflage livery.

The latest images released are those of Varryx, who pinched Ferrari Purosangue back on the road. It is still a Maserati Levante-based forklift, as well as the one spotted in Germany in recent days and therefore it is still difficult to understand what the peculiar characteristics of the first Maranello SUV will be. The setting should still be that of a sporty crossover, with a very low ground clearance gives a slender shape in which the elongated bonnet stands out. At the rear also in this case you can see the 4 exhaust terminals, coupled to the sides of the diffuser. The optical signature is inspired by the one that debuted on Ferrari Roma, as already anticipated in recent months.

The modular platform that will host the Ferrari Purosangue will allow it to offer to the market different types of engines. In addition to the electrified unit, which could initially only be declined through the six-cylinder with a total power of 800 hp, there should also be a V8 and probably the V12. The twelve-cylinder could also be electrified, perhaps not immediately and consequently it could arrive in the range at a later time compared to the commercial launch of the model. The engine should in any case be placed in the front center position and be combined with the 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The countdown for the arrival of Ferrari Purosangue has already begun.

Photo: Varryx