Ferrari Purosangue, the unveiled SUV imagined – Auto World

With the latest spy photos that would have captured the forklifts of Ferrari Thoroughbred with the definitive bodywork, many have hypothesized the shapes and design it will have the first SUV of the Cavallino. The prototypes were still heavily camouflaged, with the covers that did not leave even a chink of bodywork to corroborate the theses formulated in recent days. So there are those who have tried to process the photos taken at Ferrari Purosangue trying to imagine with a rendering what could be the final appearance of this highly anticipated model.

It is the case of Superrenderscars which on Instagram showed a render based on the last shots of the FUV (Ferrari Utility Vehicle). In the image published on social networks, you can see a Ferrari Purosangue that has inherited several stylistic elements from Ferrari Roma, a feature that could actually be found on the car that Maranello is developing with the utmost discretion. The SUV will share with the berlinetta 2+ the floor and as hypothesized by the renderer also the optical groups, as it was possible to see on some prototypes last summer during tests in Germany in collaboration with Bosch. Superrenderscars then also imagines a front grille in Ferrari Roma style, in which the Cavallino logo stands out.

The lines are those of an SUV coupe, with a shape that in a certain sense recalls that of the Ford Mach-e. The proportions, on the other hand, seem to resume those of the Maserati Levante, the car used as a development base, with SUVs of smaller dimensions. Said of the shapes, the greatest unknowns remain many and also concern the range of engines: in the latest tests it seems that Ferrari Purosangue was equipped with the new V6 hybrid engine that recently debuted on the 296 GTB but as already reiterated in the past it is likely that the Cavallino uses different segments including the V8 (already electrified with the SF90 Stradale) and the V12.