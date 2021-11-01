Ferrari, recall for 458 and 488: brake problems – Auto World

As announced by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Ferrari will have to recall thousands of vehicles to try to solve a mysterious brake problem. About 5,601 cars circulating in North America will have to receive assistance, and in detail we are talking about the models 458 Italia (produced between 2010 and 2015), 458 Spider (2012-2015), 458 Speciale (2014-2015) , 458 Speciale Aperta (2015), 488 GTB and Spider (2016-2019).

The technical problem would be related to the brakes, and in this sense Ferrari would have asked the owners not to strain their cars too much due to the risk of possible failure. The hypothesis is that the brake system can leak fluid, consequently decreasing its effectiveness. In these situations, the risk of an accident is always high. The causes are not clear, and consequently a preventive recall should take place for cars that until now had not given particular technical problems.

Currently Ferrari and Bosch, which is responsible for the so-called Brake Booster, do not have a specific remedy in their hands, and as soon as they have concluded their investigations they will announce to the various owners to carry out the necessary modifications or repairs. Meanwhile, however, Ferrari has already specified that if an alert message appears on the dashboard concerning brake fluid, the motorist should obligatorily stop on the road and call the official assistance service. The first reminder letters should arrive around 21 December 2021.

According to the reconstruction of AutoEvolution, the minimum limit of brake fluid before the warning message appears is set at 50% of the total capacity. Ferrari, which has the North American market very much at heart and which makes customer management a flagship, will try in every way to resolve the issue quickly. Meanwhile, the NHTSA collects another brand in its long list of recalls.

During 2020, Ferrari recalled some 812 Superfasts due to a rear window problem.