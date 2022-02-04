Ferrari, record sales in 2021: rewards all employees



Ferrari Daytona, the new jewel from Maranello

In a period of full crisis for the auto sector, which as we all know has recorded a continuous decline in registrations from 2020, or from the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic and the various closures and lockdowns, there are still those who succeed and stand out on the market.

The dramatic situation of the drop in registrations unfortunately it continues unabated, we have also seen it in recent days, and to aggravate it is also the shortage of microchips and the consequent delay in the production and delivery of new cars. Yet there is an Italian brand that boasts a record result, which has seen its profits grow by 37%: Ferrari.

The Prancing Horse House has experienced an amazing 2021, and the numbers are destined to grow thanks to the arrival of the new Purosangue. For Ferrari, therefore, last year was a record, the units sold by the brand were in all 11,155, with an excellent + 22% compared to 2020 and + 9.18% compared to 2019 (even more significant, since it was a pre-Covid era) when registrations had totaled 10,131 and the Maranello manufacturer surpassed the 10,000 cars delivered for the first time.

As anticipated, the net profit last year was equal to 833 million euros, with a + 37% compared to 2020, and net revenues of 4.27 billion.

The words of the CEO of Ferrari Benedetto Vigna

With great satisfaction, the CEO commented: “The record financial results of 2021 once again demonstrate the strength of our business model. We have carefully managed an impressive order collection, in line with our strategy of pursuing controlled growth and preserving the exclusivity of the brand ”.

The news of the Cavallino

In 2021, several important innovations arrived at the Ferrari house. First of all, the new 296 GTB was launched on the market, the coupe with V6 engine and for the first time in Maranello with a plug-in hybrid system, capable of unleashing a total power of 830 hp. And that’s not all, we have also seen the new SP3 Daytona and the Icon, made taking the same spirit and soul of the SP1 and SP2 Monza.

The growth in turnover was also determined by a very rich product range, as well as driven by performance of the SF90 family and specials. However, it should be added that the brand personalization programs have also generated strong added value. Ferrari 812 Competizione was one of the exceptional supercars presented at Maranello last year, the most powerful thermal Ferrari ever, with a naturally aspirated V12 engine capable of delivering 830 hp.

The debut of Ferrari Purosangue

And the news of the Prancing Horse does not end there, 2022 is the year of the launch of the Purosangue, the new ‘strategic’ SUV, which will most likely be presented next September, and which could have the same powertrain as the 296 GTB ( at the moment they are only hypotheses, nothing confirmed).

For the first time, Ferrari enters the SUV segment it is today among the most profitable of the auto market. And this is why the great goal for 2022 in Maranello is to further improve the already excellent levels of sales and profits.

The employee bonus

But let’s get to the focus of the news: the bonus for approximately 4,500 employees of Ferrari in Italy. The car manufacturer will guarantee a productivity bonus of 12,000 euros for the results obtained in 2021. This was confirmed by CEO Benedetto Vigna.