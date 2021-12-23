Ferrari reveals how the hierarchies will be established

In home Ferrari awareness and ambition go hand in hand. In fact, the men of the Cavallino are definitely aware of the level reached in 2021 and, starting from this, they are more than willing to be even more competitive next year.

A lot, of course, will depend on the next developments of the car and the confidence that Charles Leclerc And Carlos Sainz will have with the latter.

Regarding their skills and, above all, how the hierarchies between the two will be established, Mattia Binotto however it seems to have no doubts.

Leclerc-Sainz management, Binotto’s explanation

In the meeting at the end of the season with the specialized press, the Red Team Principal revealed what thedecisive element in determining the roles of its two pilots.

“Who will be first or second driver will tell the track. Our priority is the squad, if one can compete for an important position, the track will tell us, ”said Binotto decisively.

“And it will not depend solely on the talent or skills of the drivers, it can always affect bad luck, with accidents or breakdowns. But there will be no first and second driver policy“.

Binotto’s judgment on the coexistence between Leclerc and Sainz

Ferrari’s number one executive then explored the theme of the relationship between the two, showing satisfaction with how they both related during the year, motivating each other.

“If we look at the performance of the couple, we have seen that they pushed and helped each other. I think that one was useful to the other, even in those races in which one of the two did not immediately find the right feeling with the track and with the set-up ”commented Binotto.

“We are happy with Carlos and Charles as a couple, they understood the needs of the team in a difficult year, they understood the team orders, like when they were asked to reverse positions, which they have always done without ever arguing “.

Binotto’s analysis of the singles season

The Cavallino Team Principal then focused on results obtained by its standard bearers and on the growth that both have had in the course of 2021.

“Leclerc as a driver is grown further, His talent and speed are indisputable, as well as his ability to make important and flawless laps in qualifying. He also grew up inapproach to competitions, in understanding and in tire management, as well as in the tender management also from the point of view of strategy. So we have seen a Charles who has made several steps forward compared to last year, ”Binotto ruled.

“As for Sainz, I think the result he achieved speaks for itself: in twenty out of twenty-two races he was in the top 10, managing to finish all the Grands Prix. We chose to have him with us precisely for his ability to score points, and confirmed this quality on the field. Then it was confirmed very fast and confirmed a great ability to integration into the team, which allowed him to keep the expectations of the eve. For both the grade is 8”The 52-year-old native of Lausanne commented with satisfaction.

