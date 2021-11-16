Ferrari Roma, Novitec makes it even more powerful – Auto World

Novitec gets its hands on another Ferrari and contributes with its care to make another Red even more powerful. This time it was there to end up in the garage of the experts of the German tuner Rome, the 2+ berlinetta that the Cavallino launched on the market last year. It is difficult to notice at first glance the changes that the brand specialized in customizations has made outside the Ferrari Roma while the increase in power is more evident (at least as regards the sound), with the V8 which now delivers 704 hp.

From an aerodynamic and design point of view, the main innovations concern the spoiler that has been added to the bumper as well as some decorative elements that have been positioned under the headlights. The front grille, on the other hand, has been revisited, with carbon fiber instead of the classic material. The same element was also used for the rear-view mirror caps and for the adaptive spoiler on the trunk. Also in carbon are the diffuser inserts, the retractable rear wing cover and the bezels of the taillights.

The rims are also personalized, with Novitec choosing Vossen to make them. These are specific center lock rims with three different designs and the possibility to choose between 72 different colors. If you opt for those with five double spokes, the Ferrari Roma by Novitec is equipped with 9 × 21 ”rims in the front and 12 × 22” in the rear. Both are embraced by Sticky tires with dimensions of 255/30 at the front and 315/25 at the rear respectively. The set-up was entrusted to sports springs which made it possible to lower the height of the car by 35 mm. The front can be raised instead of 40 mm with a specific kit. The standard height can be restored via a specific button or automatically once 80 km / h is exceeded. As previously mentioned, the most important modification concerned the eight-cylinder Ferrari Roma: the twin-turbo V8 engine, which would normally deliver 620 hp, was increased to 740 hp at 7400 rpm and 882 Nm of maximum torque at 3750 rpm. min. All thanks to a new electronic management system through the N-Tronic module. In addition to power, this also improves performance. The sprint from 0 to 100 km / h now consumes in 3.2 seconds instead of 3.4 seconds, instead the top speed exceeds 325 km / h.