Ferrari, Sainz had asked to be able to hang up Leclerc – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

The GP of Mexico City has been defined “useful” by the Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto, who underlined how the Maranello team – despite some more difficulties than expected during the whole weekend – gained many points on McLaren in the battle for the constructors’ championship. Now Cavallino is third, with a 13.5 point margin on rivals. The Maranello boss also gave credit to the two drivers, Charles Leclerc And Carlos Sainz, for the team play shown during the race. The two took turns in an attempt – which later proved unsuccessful – to overtake Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri in fourth position.

The drivers of the red, however, are also in battle with each other in the drivers’ standings, with Leclerc sixth who, after Mexico, brought the margin over his teammate to 7.5 points. The duel inside the red box goes under the radar, but it is certainly very much felt by both drivers. The same radio communications that occurred during the race at Hermanos Rodriguez between the two and the Ferrari wall testify to the respect for team play, but also to a healthy desire to outdo each other on the track. In particular, Carlos Sainz, after having given up the position to Leclerc following the failed assault on Gasly, had asked to to be able to battle with the Monegasque to take back the fifth place. The team, however, has chosen to freeze the positions. It should be noted that the tones of the conversation have always been very calm.

Lap 69/71

Ferrari: “I’m sorry, let’s trade again. There is no way to get it back [Gasly]”.

Sainz: “Do you want to trade now?”.

Ferrari: “Yes, let’s change positions now. Charles is seven seconds behind ”.

Sainz: “Ah OK. Ok but what do we do with Ocon? I can let Charles pass in the end, no problem ”.

Ferrari: “We prefer to do it now”.

Sainz: “Received. I’ll lift my foot on the main straight ”.

Lap 70/71

Sainz: “Can I fight Charles or not?”

Ferrari: “Make the trade now”.

Sainz: “Yes, I’m doing it, I’m doing it. He’s a long way behind guys ”.

Ferrari: “Yes, received”.

Sainz: “So, can we compete or not?”.

Ferrari: “Don’t compete. Two laps at the end “.

Sainz: “Can you confirm that we cannot compete, yes? 100% sure? “

Ferrari: “I confirm. Don’t compete. I am sorry”.

At the end of the race Sainz, although sorry for being dubbed, is still happy with the good team result. “Good job. I think we are now ahead in the championship (at McLaren), no? “. Similarly, Leclerc also thanks his team and mate for respecting the agreements made before the start, returning to him the position he had given up during the race.. “Nice team work. I think the strategy worked well. AND thanks to Carlos for respecting what we said before the race “.