Ferrari-Sainz, renewal hypothesis – F1 Team – Formula 1

The debut season at Ferrari could not have been better for Carlos Sainz. The Iberian driver, who arrived in Maranello to replace Sebastian Vettel after beating Lando Norris for two consecutive years in McLaren, was looked upon by many fans with interest but also skepticism. It is no mystery that a large part of the Italian public would have preferred Daniel Ricciardo as a teammate of Charles Leclerc. The great majority of fans imagined a season as a ‘wingman’ for the Madrid driver, but the # 55 has instead denied all his detractors, surpassing even the most optimistic forecasts.

In fact, at the end of the championship, Sainz was the ‘first of the others’, finishing fifth in the drivers’ rankings, behind the unattainable couples Red Bull and Mercedes. Thanks to his extraordinary third place in the final race in Abu Dhabi, the Iberian overtook his old teammate in Woking and his new one in Maranello in one fell swoop. The confrontation with Leclerc, it must be said, was also marked by some unfortunate episodes that occurred to the Monegasque. In F1, however, the ‘ifs’ and ‘buts’ don’t matter. Instead, the points count and Sainz has collected 5.5 more. At the end of the Abu Dhabi race, the team principal of the Red team, Mattia Binotto, sang the praises of his couple, according to him “the best in Formula 1“.

Words with honey, which also make us think about the future. Leclerc is fully armored, with a contract in place until 2024. Sainz much less, given that his agreement is in maturity at the end of 2022. Obviously, next season, with the revolution of the technical regulations, represents an unknown factor for everyone: riders and teams. However, if the son of art were to repeat a year similar to that of this year, it becomes difficult to imagine a separation from the Cavallino. Even Binotto himself is aware of this, and between the lines he let slip words that know of possible renewal. “When we signed it a year ago, we said winter would be the time to talk and review everything that happened during the season. – stressed the team principal – so we will. There will be a joint review of the whole season and we will talk about what our future will be like“.